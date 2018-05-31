Roseanne Barr’s Other On-Screen Daughter Speaks Out After Cancellation

Roseanne Barr’s other on-screen daughter, Lecy Goranson, is finally speaking out about the show’s cancellation. Lecy, who has been close to Barr in the past, is now giving her opinion about the controversy surrounding the star.

According to People Magazine, Lecy Goranson revealed that she is completely “devastated” by the cancellation of the Roseanne revival, but that the hate speech conveyed by her former co-star is the most shocking thing of all.

“Devastated by the cancellation of @RoseanneOnABC, but more devastating are the effects of hate speech and racism on individuals and society. Thank you for your support. And, in the spirit of our amazing crew, spread love not hate,” Goranson tweeted this week.

As fans already know, Roseanne Barr came under fire after she wrote insensitive comments about former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett on Twitter. Fans and celebrities alike began to speak out in outrage, calling the actress a racist. Although Barr tweeted an apology for her words, ABC president Channing Dungey decided to pull the plug on the actress’s highly rated comedy series after a shocking outpouring of concern about Barr’s comments via social media.

Later that night, Roseanne Barr returned to Twitter to interact with fans. She eventually told her supporters not to “feel sorry” for her and apologized again for costing the cast and crew their jobs.

“Don’t feel sorry for me, guys!!-I just want to apologize to the hundreds of people, and wonderful writers (all liberal) and talented actors who lost their jobs on my show due to my stupid tweet,” Barr tweeted.

Meanwhile, Roseanne Barr’s other on-screen children, Sara Giblert and Michael Fishman, both spoke out in contempt of the star’s tweets and revealed their disappointment in the woman they’ve known for decades. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Barr tweeted replies to her former co-stars, saying things like their words were “unreal,” and accusing them of throwing her under the bus during the controversy.

In addition, rumors are flying that the Roseanne cast has been holding secret meetings in hopes of finding a way to save the show. Fans have already been pitching their spinoff ideas on social media, which include a show about the family after killing off Barr’s character, a series focused on Darlene and Becky, and/or a brand new show with actress Laurie Metcalf as the headliner. Metcalf, who played Roseanne’s sister, Jackie Harris, is beloved by fans and has had a huge couple of years career-wise, including being nominated for an Academy Award.