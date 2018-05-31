‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Jesse Williams Is Said To Be Dating Taylor Rooks

Grey’s Anatomy actor Jesse Williams is reportedly seeing sports anchor Taylor Rooks, according to Page Six. The publication exclusively learned that the two were dating but trying to keep their romance out of the spotlight. The two were seen at Kevin Hart’s new comedy show at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ, over the past weekend. It is said that they spent 24 hours in America’s Playground and were even rumored to have stayed at the 1,400-room Ocean Resort Casino a month before its opening as the hotel’s only two guests. The hotel has since shot this rumor down.

“They are eager to keep their romance under wraps. He’s been going through a difficult divorce [from Aryn Drake-Lee], but he’s found solace with Taylor.”

Williams, 36, shot to fame as Dr. Jackson Avery on ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy, while Taylor Rooks is also a rising star in the entertainment industry. She currently works as a SportsNet New York anchor and has her own YouTube show and podcast. “TimeOut With Taylor Rooks” has quickly gained traction and has a huge following among her fans. The 26-year old has interviewed stars such as Meek Mill, Dion Waiters, and Dwyane Wade.

Williams has had quite an eventful 13 months. He filed for divorce from Aryn Drake-Lee on April 11, according to People. Drake-Lee, a real estate broker, and Williams met when he worked as a schoolteacher in New York. They married in Los Angeles in September 2012. A year after filing for divorce, the court finally awarded joint physical custody to both parents and gave them very specific guidelines with regards to communication as well as the custodial schedule. They share two children together, Sadie, 4, and Maceo, 2.

His first post-Drake-Lee relationship was with Minka Kelly, the Friday Night Lights star, and the couple broke up earlier this year. It is said that the two met while working on a video game, and the romance blossomed approximately three months after he split from his wife. The internet was rife with rumors that he cheated on Drake-Lee, and the star set the record straight in JAY-Z’s much talked about film Footnotes For 4:44.

“I was in a relationship 13 years, 13 real years, not 5 years, not 7 years — 13 years,” he said. “All of a sudden motherf—ers are writing think-pieces that I somehow threw a 13-year relationship.”

“Like, the most painful experience I’ve had in my life with a person I’ve loved with all of my heart — that I threw a person and my family in the trash because a girl I work with is cute.”