‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador Is In Love And ‘Blown Away’ By New Boyfriend Alex, Reports ‘Radar Online’

Shannon Beador's new man treats her like a princess.

Shannon Beador went through a painful split from estranged husband David Beador at the end of last year but now, she’s in a much better place as she and her co-stars film the upcoming 13th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

According to a report by Radar Online, Beador has been dating a man named Alex for the past few months and is said to be completely “blown away by him!”

“Shannon thought that she would never all in love again and then she did,” a source said. “Unlike her ex, Alex tells her how beautiful she is and how lucky he is to have her. She feels the same way.”

Throughout the past few years, Beador’s marriage to former partner David has been featured on episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County and at times, David had treated Beador extremely poorly. In addition to cheating on the mother of his three kids for months with another woman, David hassled Beador about her weight struggles and allegedly continued to do so in a series of text messages after their split.

While there are always some concerns that arise when women in the public eye begin dating someone new, the Radar Online source assured readers that Alex isn’t after Beador’s fame — or her money. Instead, the insider said Alex has plenty of money of his own and has no intentions of being seen on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

“He buys her things from the heart and would literally do anything to make her smile,” the insider explained.

Shannon Beador debuted her new relationship with Alex on her Instagram page earlier this month while attending a Poison concert with a couple of friends and posing alongside lead singer Brett Michaels. However, at the time her post was shared, the reality star and mother of three didn’t say who her mystery man was.

According to Radar Online, Alex does not want to join his leading lady on The Real Housewives of Orange County and has no interest in living his life in the spotlight. That said, Beador is expected to speak of Alex and their new romance when the show returns.

“She is very into him and her daughters think he’s great for their mom,” the insider added.

Shannon Beador and her co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV this summer in the 13th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.