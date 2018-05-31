Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Refusing Therapy After Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Khloe Kardashian isn’t seeking any outside help when it comes to her relationship issues with Tristan Thompson. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is allegedly refusing to go to therapy following Tristan’s shocking cheating scandal.

According to a May 31 report by Radar Online, Khloe Kardashian is said to be holding all of her emotions in and trying to be strong. However, in doing so, she may actually be doing more damage to her emotional health.

Sources tell the outlet that Khloe is bottling up all of her feelings in the weeks following Tristan’s cheating scandal, and when those closest to her bring up any subject that she doesn’t want to talk about, she quickly shuts them down.

“Khloe won’t go to therapy and she’s bottling all this up. When anyone brings it up, she shuts them down or slams down the phone. Khloe will leave the room if one of her family members even mentions the word ‘cheat.’ The subject is off limits.”

While there have been rumors that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson may be attending couples therapy in an attempt to work things out, it’s now being reported that the reality star has completely shut out all of the negativity and may be isolating herself in the process.

“Khloe believes the best way of handling this Tristan situation is by putting a brick wall around herself. She’s bound to explode at some point.”

As many fans already know, Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, was busted cheating on her when photos and video of him kissing and touching multiple other women surfaced online just days before Khloe gave birth to the couple’s daughter, True. Kardashian decided to stand by her man and remained at their home in Cleveland, Ohio, much to the shock and confusion of her fans.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian has completely thrown herself into her new role as a mother. The Good American denim creator is reportedly focused on baby True and can’t stop gushing over her new little bundle of joy.

“Khloe seems great. She loves being a mom and can’t stop talking about True,” a source told People Magazine, adding that Kardashian misses her family members who are back in L.A.

While neither Khloe Kardashian nor Tristan Thompson has spoken out about the cheating scandal publicly, fans are hoping that they will get to see an inside look at Khloe’s life during this time when Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns for a new season later this year.