‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Fri. June 1: Steffy’s Fall Leads To Worst Nightmare, & Brooke’s Interference

New 'B&B' spoilers state that Steffy will face her worst nightmare when she falls.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, June 1 reveal that Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is not through meddling yet. She is still determined that Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam (Scott Clifton) end up married and does not care if Ridge’s (Thorsten Kaye) daughter ends up hurt in the process. In the meantime, a heavily pregnant Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) has taken a fall after putting Bill (Don Diamont) out of her house. While lying on the ground, she realizes that her daughter’s life might be in jeopardy if she doesn’t act quickly.

Hope’s mother is making her daughter’s business her own and prodding her daughter to make decisions reminiscent of her own choices that she made years ago. B&B fans will remember that Brooke was the driving force behind arranging the wedding ceremony so quickly. In a similar fashion, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via She Knows Soaps, indicate that she will give Hope some motherly advice. Brooke is worried that if Hope doesn’t marry Liam quickly that she will lose him forever. Therefore, she urges Hope to get married as soon as possible before the situation gets even more out of control. Earlier this week, Hope expressed the desire that she and Liam collect themselves after they found out the truth. Will she still stick to her guns or will her mother win her over?

Liam and Hope reflect on the consequences of Bill's actions and make a life-changing decision. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/MOpVRgf5Ec #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/f5Z6q95Tbn — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 29, 2018

Ridge also sees an opportunity and grabs it. He knows how close Liam was to marrying Hope and that is why he hastened Steffy to his cabin earlier this week. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via Soap Central, tease that he will tell his former son-in-law to reunite with Steffy and their baby. Liam told Steffy earlier that he was still planning on marrying Hope, but there is always the possibility that Ridge may change his mind.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, June 1 state that Steffy takes a fall after giving Bill a piece of her mind and putting him out. However, pregnant women aren’t at their most steady, and she stumbles and hits the ground hard, according to Soap Hub. This is not the first time that Steffy is pregnant, and she realizes very soon that something is wrong when she goes into early labor. She will face her worst nightmare at the possibility of losing another baby.

Inquisitr reported that Steffy will make it to the hospital and Dr. Phillips (Robin Givens) will take over as they battle for the baby’s health. Highlights Hollywood also gives a hint that Steffy may be in the hospital for quite some time since Robin Givens is set to play her doctor on June 4, 5, 6, and 7. Tune in to CBS every weekday to catch the latest Bold and the Beautiful, and check back here often for new spoilers, updates, and fan reactions.