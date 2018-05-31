NBA Rumors: Raptors Could Trade Kyle Lowry For Ricky Rubio, Alec Burks & Draft Picks, Per ‘Raptors Rapture’

Will the backcourt duo of Kyle Lowry and Donovan Mitchell make the Utah Jazz a legitimate title contender next season?

After failing to dethrone LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the East, rumors and speculations continue to swirl that the Toronto Raptors are planning to make a huge roster overhaul in the upcoming offseason. According to Sporting News, the Raptors are willing to explore all trade options which include moving their superstar point guard Kyle Lowry if the right deal comes along. Should the Utah Jazz be interested if Lowry becomes available on the trading block?

Mike Bossetti of Fansided’s Raptors Rapture recently suggested three trade scenarios that involve Raptors superstar Kyle Lowry. These include the deal that will send the all-star point guard to the Utah Jazz.

“Utah is good, but they are still a piece or two away. The team finished a mediocre 15th in offensive rating, thanks in large part to a lack of spacing. Lowry fixes that immediately. The veteran point guard would bring a secondary scoring punch to pair alongside Mitchell, without sacrificing anything on the defensive end.”

The Jazz, led by rookie Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, have managed to make a huge impact in the Western Conference Playoffs despite losing Gordon Hayward last summer. If Mitchell continues to develop into a superstar, there is no doubt that the future is bright for the Jazz. However, in order to beat West powerhouse teams like the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets, the Jazz should prioritize adding more star power to their team.

NBA trade rumors: Raptors exploring all options, including trades of DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry https://t.co/HWhN1tR5ve #sports pic.twitter.com/6ELiZcIcau — Brandon Leopoldus (@LeopoldusEsq) May 27, 2018

This is why trading for Kyle Lowry makes a lot of sense. Lowry will undeniably boost the Jazz on the offensive ends of the floor, and with his experience playing alongside a ball-dominant superstar like DeMar DeRozan, he won’t have a hard time building good chemistry with Donovan Mitchell.

As Bossetti noted, Lowry also fits the Jazz’s timeline. He will serve as Mitchell’s mentor for the next two years before he becomes an unrestricted free agent. In the summer of 2020, the Jazz will have the salary cap flexibility to pursue free agents whom they believe could help Mitchell bring the team back to title contention.

To acquire Lowry from the Raptors, the Jazz will be needing to send Ricky Rubio, Alec Burks, and 2018 and 2019 first-round picks to Toronto. The proposed trade deal works on ESPN’s NBA Trade Machine. The trade will not only be beneficial for the Jazz but also for the Raptors.

The 2018 and 2019 first-round picks will help them speed up the rebuilding process, while Ricky Rubio could replace Kyle Lowry as their starting point guard. With Rubio and Burks’ contracts set to expire after next season, the Raptors will open up salary cap space to pursue free agents in the 2019 offseason. The 2019 free agency will feature superstars like Klay Thompson, Jimmy Butler, Kawhi Leonard, and Kyrie Irving.