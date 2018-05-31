‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap Wednesday, May 30: Wyatt & Liam Confront Bill, Hope Rushes In To Find Steffy

The heir apparent leaves with nothing.

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Wednesday, May 30 states that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) followed her dad’s advice and went to see Liam (Scott Clifton) at the cabin just after his wedding was canceled. Liam lets her know that he still plans to marry Hope (Annika Noelle) even though she called the wedding off. She Knows Soaps reports that Steffy urges her ex-husband to come home. She doesn’t want him to marry Hope and tells him that they will never be a family if he marries her stepsister. Liam doesn’t commit himself either way and leaves to see Bill.

Hope enters the cabin and sees Steffy there. She doesn’t seem too surprised because she suspected that the two might be talking since Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) told her and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) that he had called Steffy and encouraged her to go and talk to Liam. Steffy informs Hope that Liam went to confront his father. Bold and the Beautiful recap states that she also tells Hope that the only reason Liam chose her was because of Bill’s lies.

Steffy and Hope square off when Steffy states that Hope would never have been with Liam if not for Bill's lies and deception. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/eRBiH3CJ69 #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/qDwHzTMNV8 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 30, 2018

Wyatt (Darin Brooks) is still at his father’s office after telling him that he stopped the wedding to tell Liam the truth. Bill is furious and proceeds to strip his son of everything he has. He takes back the car, the painting, and his job. However, the Bold and the Beautiful recap states that Wyatt rips into his father as well. He tells him that it was not things that he was after, but rather his respect. Bill orders Wyatt to leave, and his son informs him that he’s also finished with him after telling him that he’s sick.

Liam arrives at his dad’s office and lays into him. Bill (Don Diamont) still has the audacity to try and defend himself. Liam confronts his father about his using them all as chess pieces in his plot to win Steffy. He tells his father that he is sick for how he broke up his marriage, even though he knows that there is a baby on the way. The Bold and the Beautiful recap reveals that Bill then retorts that Liam is the sick one. He reminds Liam of how quickly he proposed to Hope and how he always plays Hope and Steffy against each other.

Do you think Steffy and Bill belong together? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/YXTfccgZVI — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 30, 2018

Bill twists the whole situation to make it seem as if Liam is the sick one. The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Wednesday, May 30 indicates that Bill still believes his delusion that he is the better man for Steffy Forrester.