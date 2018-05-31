Becca Kufrin Reveals Appearance Of Arie Luyendyk Jr. On ‘The Bachelorette,’ Despite Betrayal By Show

Becca Kufrin has found her prince charming, but first she will confront Arie Luyendyk once again.

The new season of The Bachelorette has Becca Kufrin in the spotlight once again, but this time she is in the driver’s seat. Her on-air breakup with Arie Luyenduk Jr. caused quite a ruckus of all sorts of conflicting emotions. Now she is having the time of her life getting to know the men who are intent on capturing her heart. She has just confirmed to ET that her ex will be making a special appearance sometime during this season to have a little chat with her.

Arie broke Becca’s heart, and it was rough going for her for a little while. The twosome laid out their feelings during After the Final Rose where Kufrin confronted him on what happened between them. She finally accepted that he and runner-up Lauren Burnham were in love. She also accepted the invitation to be the next Bachelorette. Now they will come face to face for the first time since then.

Becca told ET that he will show up and that they will sit down to have a conversation. She didn’t go into many details about what was said during their conversation, but she dished that it definitely wasn’t full of emotions like the last time they saw each other.

“We do have a conversation and you’ll just have to see that unfold. At that point it wasn’t emotional, it was just two adults sitting down, wishing each other the best and talking through our experiences. That was our last conversation we’ve had. I knew that would probably be the last time we had a conversation, and I wish him and Lauren the best.”

Arie Luyendyk Jr. has said #TheBachelor franchise "betrayed" him, but it looks like he gave #TheBachelorette another shot. ???? https://t.co/zfkghbg2YU — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 30, 2018

Kufrin also commented on what Arie said about the finale of The Bachelor when he recently slammed the reality show on what happened during the emotional on-air breakup. He said that the producers were strongly advising him to stay to have it out with Becca, despite her telling him to leave. However, she sees it completely different than he does. She thinks that he needs to take responsibility for his own actions.

“His actions were his own. I don’t think production really had a hand in how long he stayed or didn’t stay. I explicitly said ‘leave’ and ‘get out,’ and he could have if he wanted to. He’s a grown adult.”

Arie Luyendyk Jr. Is '100 Percent Betrayed' by The Bachelor for Breakup Scene with Becca Kufrin https://t.co/oIGIkqG2dX — People (@people) May 29, 2018

On the next episode of The Bachelorette, Becca and one of her suitors will take part in the rage room. She will let it all out with a sledgehammer and baseball bat in hand. A few reminders of Arie will be there for her and one of the guys to destroy. Becca admitted that this was her favorite date as she had tons of fun doing that.

The Bachelorette continues on Monday night at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.