‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice Celebrates Birthday With Glam Party, Phone Call From Husband Joe

The Bravo star was surprised by her four daughters with the gorgeous affair.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice celebrated her 46th birthday with a glam party thrown by her daughters, complete with a phone call from husband Joe, who remains in prison serving out the remainder of his 41-month sentence for mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud.

To celebrate Teresa’s birthday on May 18, daughters Gia, 17, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 12, and Audriana, 9, threw her a surprise party at the house with close friends and family in attendance.

“She was very surprised and had no idea,” a source told People Magazine. They added, “Joe called during the party and wished her a happy birthday.”

Teresa shared three photos from the luxe event on her Instagram page. Featuring a stunning balloon arch as well as an over-the-top dessert bar featuring a gorgeous lavender and gold tiered cake, the event brought a smile to the face of the RHONJ star.

Joe celebrated his 46th birthday on May 22. According to People, he called the house and his daughters all gathered to sing “Happy Birthday” to him.

Teresa served an 11-month sentence in 2015 at Danbury Federal Correctional Institute for federal fraud charges. She was released on Dec. 23, 2015.

Joe transferred from the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey, to a federal prison in Pennsylvania in November 2017. He has completed 27 months of his sentence thus far.

People reported that the couple, despite reported difficulties stemming from their separation, “can’t wait to be reunited.”

“These last few years have been tough on everybody,” an insider stated to People. Teresa’s lawyer remarked to People that any rumors of trouble in the couple’s marriage are completely false.

“No one is cheating, no one is getting divorced. The truth is they can’t wait to be together again. I can tell you from having deeply personal conversations with both of them, what they want more than anything is to be together with one another and their children and move forward to brighter days as a family.”

Prior to her luxe party, the reality star shared some personal photos on her social media page where she posed with each of her daughters and a delicious-looking strawberry cheesecake.

“Living young, wild and free with Milania,” she captioned one image, referencing a song by Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa featuring Bruno Mars. The Bravo star looked relaxed and thrilled to be spending a quiet birthday surrounded by her four daughters.

Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo.