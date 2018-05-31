John Goodman Breaks Silence Over ‘Roseanne’ Cancellation, Doesn’t Want To ‘Cause More Trouble’

The actor played Dan Conner on the now-cancelled ABC series.

Roseanne patriarch John Goodman has broken his silence days after the recent controversy surrounding his co-star Roseanne Barr and the cancellation of the duo’s popular show by ABC.

Entertainment Tonight reported that when Goodman was pressed for a comment regarding the sequence of events that caused eventually caused Roseanne‘s cancellation, he responded diplomatically. Goodman said that he would “rather say nothing than to cause more trouble. Everything’s fine.” He added that he has stayed away from the controversy surrounding Barr.

The actor was approached by the entertainment network at an auto repair shop in New Orleans where he was retrieving his car after some repairs.

Goodman then addressed the fallout from Roseanne’s Tuesday, May 29 tweets, where she compared former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett to an ape. ET reported that in addition to the show’s cancellation and being pulled from Viacom Networks and Hulu, ABC announced they would not campaign for Emmy consideration for the reboot series.

“I wasn’t gonna get an Emmy anyway,” Goodman responded. “I’ve been up there [11] times already, and if I didn’t get one I’m not gonna get one.”

When ET pressed the actor if he had heard rumors of a spin-off for his beloved character Dan Conner, he responded, “You’ve heard more than I have.”

Barr’s racist tweet about Jarrett caused outrage and ultimately led to the show’s cancellation.

Although the comedienne had vowed to remove herself from Twitter, she continued to tweet over 200 times throughout May 30. She addressed the show’s cancellation and the firing of co-stars John Goodman and Laurie Metcalf by remarking, “I just wish ABC had not thrown two of the greatest actors in the world out with me-Laurie and John. I’m so sick over this-they will never have better character actors on their network.”

Roseanne blamed her tweet on her use of Ambien, a medication used to treat insomnia, at the time.

Robert Trachtenberg / ABC

She tweeted that she was sorry for the comment by explaining, “Guys I did something unforgivable so do not defend me. It was 2 in the morning and I was Ambien tweeting — it was Memorial Day too — I went 2 far & do not want it defended — it was egregious Indefensible. I made a mistake I wish I hadn’t but…don’t defend it please.”

She cited Ambien once again in a later tweet, saying, “Not giving excuses for what I did(tweeted) but I’ve done weird stuff while on Ambien — cracked eggs on the wall at 2 am etc.”

As of press time, Barr’s co-star Laurie Metcalf has not commented on the incident.