NBA: Klay Thompson Slams Haters Of Warriors Vs Cavaliers 4 In The NBA Finals

Klay Thompson doesn't think the Golden State Warriors or the Cleveland Cavaliers need to apologize for ruling their respective conferences for fourth straight years.

Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors will meet the Cleveland Cavaliers for the fourth consecutive year in the NBA Finals. Despite not having the best records during the regular season, the Warriors and the Cavaliers still managed to rise to the top of their respective conferences in the playoffs. Some people are already tired of seeing the same teams facing each other in the NBA Finals, and most of them have already made their own predictions on the outcome of the series.

However, Klay Thompson doesn’t think they need to apologize to people who find the NBA Finals 2018 less interesting. Thompson believes it’s not the fault of the Warriors nor the Cavaliers why they continue to rule the league in the last four seasons.

“The rest of the NBA has to get better,” Thompson said Wednesday, per Daniel Brown of the San Jose Mercury News. “It’s not our fault.”

Last offseason, several NBA teams have created their own “Super Teams” with the goal of challenging the Warriors’ “Super Death Lineup.” The Houston Rockets, who were beaten by the Warriors in the Western Conference Finals, have acquired Chris Paul to give James Harden a strong backcourt support, while the Oklahoma City Thunder succeeded to create the “Big Three” of Russell Westbrook, Paul George, and Carmelo Anthony. Unfortunately, those improvements were not enough to challenge the Warriors for Western Conference supremacy.

The same thing happened in the Eastern Conference where LeBron James once again showed why he is considered the best player on the planet. The Cavaliers just lost their second-best player, Kyrie Irving, last summer, but the recent playoffs proved that any team who has a player named LeBron on their roster will always have a chance of ruling the East. According to Timothy Rapp of Bleacher Report, some people have come up to a conclusion on why the Cavaliers and the Warriors have gained full dominance in the last four years.

“There’s an argument to be made that the Warriors and Cavaliers have three of the five best players in the NBA (LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry) and five or six of the league’s best 25 players (throw Thompson and Draymond Green into that mix and possibly Kevin Love).”

The Warriors and the Cavaliers indeed have some of the best players in the league. But it does not mean that other NBA teams and superstars will just sit on their couch and let those two teams dominate as long as they want. As Klay Thompson said, they should try to get better in order for the people to see a different matchup in the next NBA Finals.