Olivia Colman and Helena Bonham-Carter will lead off the new cast

Netflix’s top drama The Crown, season 3 starts shooting in July which will push the air date into early 2019. But at last, The Crown is able to announce its full cast including Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Princess Margaret, and even Prince Charles ten years later. Claire Foy and Matt Smith could only be aged so much in the lead roles, so Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzies will take over as the Queen and her husband, Prince Philip.

The Independent says that Claire Foy told fans that this was the plan all along, that the cast would do two seasons and be done with The Crown.

“After two seasons, that’s it, I’m gone. They’re getting rid of all of us. I don’t [know] how they’re planning on doing it, but they’re such an incredible bunch of directors and producers that it’s gonna be different and exciting.”

The lead will be played from here on out by Olivia Colman, the star of the popular mystery drama, Broadchurch. Joining her will be Tobias Menzies, taking over for Matt Smith, and Helena Bonham-Carter replacing Vanessa Kirby as Princess Margaret. The latest addition to The Crown season 3 is actor Jason Watkins who will play Prime Minister Harold Wilson.

Olivia Colman will play Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown Season Three. pic.twitter.com/EI7EBihFwn — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) April 5, 2018

The new actors stepping into the established roles for The Crown season 3 are in awe of those who set the standard for the Netflix series. Olivia Colman says that she has been a big fan of the series with Claire Foy at the helm.

“I’m so thrilled to be part of The Crown. I was utterly gripped watching it. A proper ‘just one more’ feeling. I think Claire Foy is an absolute genius. She’s an incredibly hard acct to follow. I’m basically going to rewatch every episode and copy her!”

Tobias Menzies says he is ready to join ‘The Firm’ and be the Queen’s ride or die, guy.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the new cast of The Crown and to be working with Olivia Colman again. I look forward to becoming her ‘liege man of life and limb’.”

Helena Bonham Carter will play Princess Margaret in The Crown Season Three. pic.twitter.com/Rf5EAckD3c — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) May 3, 2018

Helena Bonham-Carter says she is in awe of Vanessa Kirby’s portrayal of Princess Margaret, and hope to try and fill her shoes.

“I’m not sure which I’m more terrified about, doing justice to the real Princess Margaret or following in the shoes of Vanessa Kirby. The only thing I can guarantee is that I’ll be shorter than Vanessa.”

Actress Vanessa Kirby is 5’7, while Helena Bonham-Carter is 5’2. There is no word yet who will be replacing Matthew Goode (Downton Abbey) and Antony Armstrong-Jones. The Crown season 3 should debut in January 2019.