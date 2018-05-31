Netflix: Idris Elba To Star In A Remake Of ‘The Hunchback Of Notre Dame’

For those who are a fan of the Disney classic The Hunchback of Notre Dame, get ready for Netflix’s movie remake. While the hunchback has always been considered an ugly character, the hunky Idris Elba is set to turn the classic on its head.

Idris Elba helms the new production according to the Hollywood Reporter as he sets to star, “direct, and produce the project under his Green Door production.”

Along with the remake, original music is being developed for the project, of which Elba will produce. Netflix describes this new venture as a “sonic and musical experience.”

While this new movie will be based on The Hunchback of Notre Dame, it is currently listed as “untitled” by Netflix, so it is possible this movie will get a new name over the classic title.

According to Netflix, Fred Berger (La La Land) and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones (Midnight Special) for Automatik, and Elba and Ana Garanito for Elba’s Green Door shingle are listed as producers of the latest rendition of The Hunchback of Notre Dame. Michael Mitnick (The Current War) will write the script.

This is not Idris Elba’s first time behind the camera according to the Hollywood Reporter. Previously, he made his directorial debut in the Sundance drama called Yardie, which debuted this year. Alongside that, he created the comedy Turn Up Charlie, which was “ordered straight-to-series by Netflix.” Elba will also star in and executive produce Turn Up Charlie.

Based on the book of the same name by author Victor Hugo, The Hunchback of Notre Dame has gotten its fair share of makeovers over the years. In 1911, the first movie was released but the silent movie was followed in 1923 with a remake. The 1939 remake starred Maureen O’Hara and, at the time, was the biggest set ever built for a movie. After that, The Hunchback of Notre Dame was remade in 1956 and 1982. Two animated versions of The Hunchback of Notre Dame have also been produced, one an Australian/American production in 1986 and the classic Disney production from 1996. Alongside these movies, there was also a TV adaptation in 1977 which starred Kenneth Haigh as Claude Frollo, Warren Clarke as Quasimodo, Michelle Newell as Esmeralda, and Christopher Gable as Pierre Gringoire.

Regardless of how many remakes this classic story has had, Vulture points out that if Idris Elba is to head the cast as Quasimodo, he will “play the most handsome hunchback of Notre Dame ever.” However, it is unclear yet exactly which character he will play in this new Netflix movie.

Originally published by Hugo in 1831, The Hunchback of Notre Dame is set in Paris in 1482 during the reign of Louis XI and tells the story of a gypsy woman called Esmeralda who is wrongfully accused of murder. It takes Quasimodo, also known as the hunchback of Notre Dame, to rescue her from the gallows.