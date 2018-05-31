Erica Wall Weight-Loss Pictures: After Dropping 300 Pounds Following ‘My 600-LB Life,’ Erica Starts Dating

Erica has continued her amazing journey more than one year after first appearing on the show.

Erica Wall has some amazing weight-loss pictures to share after her time on My 600-LB Life, and the body transformation has helped her love life come out of hibernation as well.

Wall initially appeared on the TLC docu-series early last year, with viewers seeing her struggle to overcome a lifetime of food addiction to lose weight. Wall initially lost 75 pounds, and a new update has shown that the weight loss continued after her time on the show came to an end. As Monsters and Critics reported, Erica dropped nearly 300 pounds in the 15 months since was first featured on the show.

Erica said it was her amazing weight loss that inspired her to step out of her comfort zone and start dating.

“I was feeling more confident and brave and doing what my therapist Dianna has taught me to do — getting comfortable with being uncomfortable,” she said in this week’s update episode. “So I went for it, I messaged him and he responded within 45 minutes and we have been inseparable on the phone texting talking every day all day all night.”

The progress for Erica Wall is likely encouraging for viewers who endured a difficult journey with her initial appearance. Erica struggled with the advice of a nutritionist who told her to cut back on carbs and even threw away bags of unhealthy food in Erica’s home.

It was a difficult sight for Erica to watch.

“I can’t believe she just wasted all that food,” Wall said. “I’m so frustrated right now. But I can just order more, and there’s nothing she can really do to stop me from doing that. So she completely wasted her time.”

As Erica explained in the initial episode, her addiction to food took hold when she was still a young girl, with parents who never instilled good eating habits.

“Food has always been a big part of my life. There was really no control over our eating. My parents never told us to stop when we were really young, so I just ate what I wanted,” Wall said in her 2017 episode (via People magazine).

With the new update, there was a huge interest in seeing weight-loss pictures for Erica Wall. Monsters and Critics shared some screenshots of the much-smaller Erica, Starcasm posted another shot of her earlier this year, and TLC is expected to share more photos of Erica’s transformation on the show’s official page.