A 'TMZ' reporter ran into John Legend and Chrissy Teigen in Beverly Hills

A TMZ reporter and cameraman caught up with John Legend, his wife Chrissy Teigen and their daughter Luna at Il Pastaio restaurant in Beverly Hills Monday night where they asked him a variety of questions. Legend was tuning the guys out until they asked him what he thought of Roseanne Barr and her tweeting over the last two days.

“Roseanne Barr is a racist idiot.”

Legend put Luna into her baby seat and then took the car back from the valet at the Italian restaurant where the family had dined without new baby Miles.

Roseanne Barr has been in free-fall since making racially charged comments about Obama administration advisor Valerie Jarrett which she now alleges were as a result of taking the sleeping medication Ambien and then using Twitter.

John Legend doesn’t tend to keep his thoughts to himself when he calls out racism, especially in the entertainment industry, says Yahoo. Legend was at the hospital for the birth of his new baby Miles when he responded to comments from Donald Trump about those who cross the southern United States border from Mexico. Trump called the people who do so “animals” and gang members.”

Legend said he was offended by the use of the term “animals” when it came to referring to people who happen to be of another race.

“Even human beings who commit heinous acts are the same species as us, not “animals”. I’m in the hospital with our new son. Any of these babies here could end up committing terrible crimes in the future. It’s easy, once they’ve done so, to distance ourselves from their humanity.”

John Legend continued, adding that as people, we all start off the same way, but some of us have more advantages than others.

“But it’s much more honest and challenging to realize they were all babies once and think about what in society, their home life, etc took them from baby to violent gang member. And then to think about collective action we could take to mitigate these conditions.”

Legend thought that Donald Trump could do more than just name call and criticize people who just want a better life. The problems he says are with the Trump administration policies.

“And we should particularly interrogate the role of American policy in helping to make MS-13 the organization it is now.”

Baby Miles Stephens was born on May 17th in Los Angeles, California to Legend, 39, and Teigen, 32.