A Manhunt Is On In Dickson County, Tennessee For Suspect In Shooting Death Of Deputy

Steven Wiggins is believed to have argued with Sergeant Daniel Scott Baker before taking his life.

Sergeant Daniel Scott Baker of the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee responded to a call related to a stolen vehicle in Kingston Springs at about 7 a.m. Wednesday. Police are reporting that 31-year-old Steven Wiggins allegedly slapped his girlfriend and pulled her hair during an argument Tuesday. He held her at gunpoint and threatened to kill her if she reported him to the police then left with her car. He’s facing charges of “aggravated assault and theft” for that incident. Officers lost contact with Baker and tracked his vehicle only to find him shot dead inside it. They believe that Baker and Wiggins argued before the fatal shot. Fox News is reporting that officials also indicated that a woman is being interviewed as part of the investigation into this tragedy. She has been identified as 38-year-old Erika Castro-Miles. She is being charged with murder for the role she played in the death of Sergeant Baker.

Steven Wiggins is described as a white male with thinning brown hair. A reward of $7,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest. Authorities have issued an alert for an armed suspect in Dickson, and a Blue Alert has been issued. It’s only the second Blue Alert to be issued since its creation in 2011. This type of alert is issued when a Tennessee law enforcement officer is injured or killed while on duty. News Channel 5 reports that Wiggins is on the Most Wanted List of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. His girlfriend stated that he had been “doing meth all night” and smoking marijuana before he fled from her home.

Wiggins has a criminal record that includes aggravated assault, theft, vandalism, and domestic assault. He was ordered to appear in court earlier this year to perform community service, but he never showed up.

Sergeant Baker began his service with the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office as a patrol deputy in 2008. He had made the news on two previous occasions. One was for a time when he chased an intoxicated man who had fired his weapon in a theater parking lot. The other incident occurred in 2013 when he rescued a woman who was trapped under water in an overturned vehicle. Baker was also a member of the Marine Corp Reserve. Sheriff Bledsoe expressed his grief when he said, “Our hearts are shattered, one of best deputies was killed. He’s one of the guys who puts it on the line every day to keep up safe.”

So far in 2018, at least 40 officers have died in the line of duty in the United States. Twenty-five of those deaths were gun related.