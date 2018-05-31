NBA Rumors: Celtics Should Consider Trading ‘Injury-Riddled’ Kyrie Irving This Summer, Says Jason Whitlock

According to Fox Sports 1 hot take artist Jason Whitlock, the Boston Celtics should trade Kyrie Irving in the upcoming offseason and let their healthy and young players continue their legacy.

The Boston Celtics have done a great job in the Eastern Conference Playoffs despite not having Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward on their roster. The absence of two superstars has given Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Terry Rozier the opportunity to showcase their skills where they almost dethroned LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers as East champs. Rozier, who spent the last two seasons playing under the shadow of Isaiah Thomas, has given the chance to prove his worth when Irving went down with an injury.

His breakout performance this season and his ability to become a starting point guard created the rumors and speculations about Kyrie Irving’s necessity in Boston. In an appearance on Speak For Yourself on Tuesday, Fox Sports 1 hot take artist Jason Whitlock suggested that the Celtics should consider trading Irving in the upcoming offseason.

“I think you do trade him,” Whitlock said (h/t NESN). “I think they’ve had so much success, he’s been so injury-riddled even going back to Duke. I just don’t think he’s a guy you can count on, and why get him in the way of these young guys who just don’t have the health issues that he consistently has?”

Whitlock cited health as the major reason on why the Celtics should engage Kyrie Irving in a blockbuster trade this summer. Even before being selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, the 26-year-old point guard has already been dealing with injuries when he was still playing in Duke. With their goal to rule the Eastern Conference for the next couple of years, it makes a lot of sense for the Celtics to consider Irving’s health issues.

Terry Rozier put together an exciting postseason run, but he understands that Kyrie Irving will be the #Celtics starting point guard heading into next year.

"He's a starter. He's our starter. He's our starting point guard." https://t.co/TKzxPlbpsw — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) May 28, 2018

If the Celtics make Kyrie Irving officially available on the trade market, several NBA teams are expected to express interest to add the superstar to their team. A team like the Minnesota Timberwolves could be an ideal trade partner for the Celtics where they could engage in a trade negotiation involving Irving and Karl-Anthony Towns. As Sean Deveney of Sporting News noted, the Celtics currently don’t have an ideal answer at center. Successfully acquiring Towns will address their problem, and it will enable Al Horford to slide to his normal position at 4.

As of now, there is no strong indication that Celtics General Manager Danny Ainge is willing to part ways with Kyrie Irving in the upcoming offseason. The Celtics are still expected to be active on the trade market, but any deal will likely involve at least one of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, or Terry Rozier.