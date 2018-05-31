‘RHOC’ Star Meghan King Edmonds Shows Off Growing Twin-Baby-Bump In Skimpy Bikini

It looks like Real Housewives of Orange County star, Meghan King Edmonds, is about to burst.

Yesterday, the wife of former St. Louis Cardinals great, Jim Edmonds, shared a photo of her growing belly withfans. In the photo, Edmonds shows off her nearly 36 week baby bump in the pool alongside her daughter Aspen. The reality star is donning a skimpy yellow bikini that shows off her beautiful, pregnant body.

In the picture, the mother of can be seen holding her daughter’s hand to help her up a set of stairs in a pool. Both of the ladies are wearing protection over their eyes with Meghan in sunglasses and Aspen rocking a tiny pair of goggles. Fans of the 33-year-old clearly enjoyed Meghan’s latest picture, giving it 54,000 likes as well as 2,000 plus comments and counting. A lot of her fans could not get over how amazing Edmonds looks considering the fact that she could give birth any day now. Other fans simply couldn’t believe that Edmonds was able to be so mobile with twins in her belly.

“I CANNOT believe you are still mobile. You are one tough mama! Just walking around…swimming….holding Aspen. Aren’t some women on bed rest at this point!? I remember my tummy feeling so healthy and I only carried one baby. Lol. You look amazing.”

“You look like the only weight you have gained is in your belly! You look amazing girl,” another fan pointed out.

As many of her fans know, Meghan and her husband Jim set to welcome twin boys at any moment. As the Inquisitr reported a few weeks ago, the new mom revealed that she was in the clear to give birth the babies as she is finally passed the “danger zone” of welcoming the twins too early. She also decided not to return to the RHOC because she wanted to move closer to her husband Jim in St. Louis.

Back in December, Edmonds shared a post with fans, letting them know that she was expecting twins this June. In the photo, Meghan is front and center as she cradles her pregnant belly. Husband Jim and daughter Aspen can be seen in the background of the picture, holding up a sign that reads “Edmonds twin boys June 2018.” The sign at the front of the photo adorably reads “Our family is growing by four feet and two heartbeats.” That particular image gained Meghan a ton of attention with over 238,000 likes and over 12,000 comments.

Though she may not appear in the upcoming season of the Real Housewives of Orange County, fans can catch Meghan periodically in reruns of the show on Bravo.