‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Wednesday, May 30: Victor’s On The Warpath And Hilary’s Pregnant

Will Victor finally push Nick way too far?

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, May 30 features significant family drama and one Genoa City woman finding out she’s in the family way.

Just when it looked like Nick (Joshua Morrow) might finally trust Victor (Eric Braeden) again, The Moustache lied about Victoria (Amelia Heinle) being finished as COO, and Nick realized no matter what happens he cannot trust his old man.

Things got downright nasty when Nick questioned Victor about why he’d lie about Victoria being fine with him taking over as COO. Ultimately, Victor told Nick about Christian’s paternity, and Nick shocked him by already knowing the little boy was Adam’s biological son. What Nick didn’t know, though, is that Victor would go so far off the rails.

Ultimately, their fight got so heated that Victor threated to take Christian away from Nick for good. Not only that, but he also threated to drag Sharon (Sharon Case), Faith’s (Alyvia Alyn Lind) mom and Nick’s current girlfriend (again), through the mud as well in order to make Nick look unfit. However, Victor is a felon, and Nick won’t go down without a fight. Nick’s name is on Christian’s birth certificate, and Adam wanted Nick to raise his boys to keep them away from Victor’s evil influence.

However, all the fighting did leave Victor in tears briefly, and that hurt at least a bit until he started being Victor again.

Meanwhile, Traci (Beth Maitland) showed up at Abbott Mansion just in time to give Kyle (Michael Mealor) a little pep talk and urge him not to give up on his dad. Later they found Jack (Peter Bergman) at the club, and Kyle tried to make amends, but it didn’t work. After Kyle left, Traci gave her brother a bit of tough love. She told him to get over himself and stop with the pity party. Ultimately, she asked Jack to come home — for Dina’s (Marla Adams) sake. Jack expressed his love for his sister, but he refused to comply with her wishes. He told her he had to find out who he is apart from his identity as John Abbott’s son.

At GC Buzz, a distracted Hilary (Mishael Morgan) completely freaked out Mariah (Camryn Grimes). While Mariah just wanted to know what they’re doing for the live show, Hilary decided to call the doctor and demand to be fit in. When Devon (Bryton James) arrived, Mariah told him how Hilary acted, but Hilary told Devon it was all in Mariah’s little head.

Shortly after Hilary left to run an errand, Devon left. Then, when Hilary returned, she literally fell into Mariah’s arms and exclaimed she’s pregnant with Devon’s child. Because the news confused Mariah, Hilary explained.

