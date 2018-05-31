Scott Disick Is Completely Over Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick has completely moved on from his baby mama, Kourtney Kardashian. Disick, who shares three children, Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3, with Kourtney, is reportedly no longer pining away for the reality TV star.

According to a May 31 report by People Magazine, Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian split back in 2015 after nine years together. Fans saw their rocky relationship and dramatic breakup play out on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and also watched the pair attempt to co-parent their children while Scott was still hung up on Kourtney.

Now, Disick has a new woman in his life. He is currently dating 19-year-old model Sofia Richie, and things are reportedly going very well in their relationship. Meanwhile, Kourtney has moved on with her younger boyfriend, Younes Bendjima. Sources tell the magazine that things are much better between the former couple and that they are finally in a “good place” after all the drama of the past.

“Scott and Kourtney are on better terms. He was hung up on Kourtney forever and really wanted to make that relationship work, but he’s finally come to terms with the fact that she’s moved on,” the insider revealed.

As many fans will remember, a major factor in Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian’s breakup was his party lifestyle. However, the source claims that Disick has mellowed out and isn’t partying as much as he used to, which could be Sofia Richie’s influence. Either way, the Kardashian family is said to be happy with the place Scott is in his life.

“He’s not partying like he was just a year ago and seems to be in a healthier place mentally and physically. Everyone in the family is really happy with how he’s doing lately.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Scott Disick’s relationship with Sofia Richie is really heating up, and the couple has reportedly gotten very serious in the past few months.

“Scott and Sofia are still going strong and have gotten more serious the past few months. They have definitely had their ups and downs, but lately everything has been really good between them,” a source told E! Online.

In addition, rumors are flying that Richie has signed on to appear on the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. This means that fans may see more of Disick’s romance with Richie, as well as the two interacting together with his children.

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian’s co-parenting relationship will likely be one of the many focuses of the family’s reality series when the new season debuts later this year.