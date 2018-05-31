Kristin Cavallari Accused Of ‘Animal Cruelty’ After Calling Pet Chicken ‘Dinner’

Kristin Cavallari accused of 'animal cruelty' after jokingly calling her pet chicken 'dinner.'

Kristin Cavallari upset quite a few fans after making a joke about her pet chicken. Cavallari posted a Memorial Day photo in which she’s holding a young chicken while smiling at the camera. Cavallari, who has received major flack in the past for her part in the scripted reality television show Laguna Beach, is now getting backlash from vegans and vegetarians. The caption on Cavallari’s Instagram post read that the chicken she was holding was a pet and would later become dinner the next evening.

“Pet today, dinner tomorrow. Kidding. Kind of.”

The True Roots cookbook author was applauded by many people in the food community who supported her for raising her own food. However, others had issues with the frankness of the post.

One commenter replied that animals belong in our “hearts, not our stomachs” and said that the chicken also has a family. The peeved follower ended their statement with, “You don’t need meat to survive folks.”

Another commenter stated that Kristin made a bad joke, regardless of her choice in diet. The commenter also said that no one should promote the “killing of another animal” and that the 31-year-old entrepreneur should use social media for better things, according to People.

Others pointed out that her post may have been interpreted differently if the former The Hills star was holding a dog. The follower said that you should never “eat an animal that you consider a pet,” even if it’s a chicken and challenged Cavallari by asking her if she would ever consider eating her dog, according to People.

Supporters of Cavallari also chimed in by saying that they would not unfollow the reality television actress because she posted the photo. Many thought it was silly that fans decided to unfollow Cavallari because of the caption considering Cavallari never made it a secret that she was a meat-eater.

The following days, Kristin posted clips from her upcoming reality show, Very Cavallari.

Kristin Cavallari is most known for starring in MTV’s Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County and The Hills, which aired from 2004 to 2010. Now, the mom of three is excited to introduce fans to the “real Kristin” in Very Cavallari.

“I think Very Cavallari is the first time people will get to see the real Kristin.”

Kristin said that the show will portray different sides of her. Cavallari said that viewers will see her juggling life as a wife, a best friend, and businesswoman.

Cavallari said that after almost eight years, she was ready to be filmed again. In the time she stopped filming, Kristin got married and started raising a family. Kristin tied the knot with NFL alum Jay Cutler and welcomed three children: Camden, 5, Jaxon, 3, and Saylor, 2. Cavallari has also launched her own lifestyle brand called Uncommon James.