Prepare to be motivated.

After a couple of toned tummy pics on Instagram busted those pregnancy rumors, Carrie Underwood is back in her workout gear and looking better than ever.

The country singer posted a promo for the latest offerings from her athleisure line, Calia, on her Instagram on Wednesday and if fans were worried she needed more recovery time, well, they needn’t be. In the short video clip, Underwood can be seen sporting a chic tanktop and a pair of form-fitting bike shorts as she works up a sweat. Armed with a pair of weight-lifting gloves and a headband to keep her blonde locks off her face, there’s no sign of a scar from the singer’s accident.

This past November, Underwood fell down the steps of her Nashville home, breaking her wrist and needing 40 stitches to the gash on her face. Since then, the singer has kept things relatively low-key, staying off social media and out of the spotlight while she recovered and her body healed, but it looks like Underwood’s got her confidence back following her terrible injury. The singer shared a few photos showing off her toned tummy and flawless profile on Instagram a few days ago and now she’s following it up with this workout vid that has us all kinds of motivated.

Underwood’s all about the hard work. The singer put in plenty of physical therapy time following her fall to come back and perform at this year’s American Country Music Awards. She also debuted some new music and teased a forthcoming album later this year, proving her accident wasn’t going to slow down her career. And because fitness is a passion of hers, Underwood’s been busy promoting her new workout line. Earlier this month, she hosted a fitness event on Mother’s Day with her own mom, Carole. The two participated in an intense circuit training workout led by Underwood’s personal trainer, Eve Overland.

The event was an opportunity to show fans how far she’s come since the accident, and to also promote the spring/summer collection of her athletic-wear line, which is currently available at Dicks Sporting Goods. It also should’ve clued in those gossip sites to the fact that the country crooner was definitely not pregnant, and certainly not expecting twins with husband Mike Fisher. As exciting as it would be to learn Underwood’s family is growing, it looks like she’s got her hands full with her budding fitness empire and a new album on the way.