Demi Lovato Embraces Freckles In Latest Beach Pic

Demi Lovato may as well just be the official ambassador for summer.

In her latest Instagram post, the 25-year-old shares an up-close and personal photo of her glowing face. The singer’s sun-kissed skin is the main attraction of the image as it showcases her beautiful freckles for the world to see. Lovato’s eyebrows are perfectly shaped as she looks down out the ground, showing off her long, thick eyelashes and a little hint of eyeshadow on her lids.

The songstress may have only posted the photo to her account a few hours ago, but Lovatics are already going crazy over Demi’s latest picture, giving the photo a ton of attention with nearly 1 million likes and over 7,000 comments. Most of her fans were quick to comment on the singer’s natural beauty that is showcased in the photo while many made other comments regarding the singer’s rumored new music.

“The most beautiful woman that I’ve ever seen.”

“I wish they’d always do your make up like this so that we could see your beautiful freckles,” another fan suggested.

“Mind blowing breath taking,” one more fan commented.

The previous day, Lovato posted a similar photo with the same summer vibe. As the Inquisitr reported, a nearly makeup-free Lovato seductively stares into the camera as she rocks a swimsuit with only the strap being visible. In the caption, Demi told fans that the photo was a throwback from her trip to Bali.

Freckles ftw A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on May 30, 2018 at 10:49am PDT

Over the weekend, Demi made headlines for some “controversial” dance moves that she pulled at her performance at BBC Biggest Weekend. According to the Inquisitr, Lovato did a sexy dance on a woman while telling the audience to “love who you wanna love,” seemingly alluding to her bisexuality. Soon after Demi danced on the female dancer, a message flashed across the screen, apologizing to anyone who may have been “offended” by what happened on stage.

“We apologise if you’ve been offended by anything in this stream.”

But after they issued an apology, many fans took to Twitter to express their outrage over the BBC’s apology message, pointing out that they would not have written an apology if Demi had been seen dancing on a male.

“@BBCR1 also don’t apologise for people being offended by LGBT stuff because that would be ridiculous! Go @ddlovato! love not hate #demi #demilovato #radio1 #bbc #BiggestWeeekend #swansea #lgbt #love,” one fan tweeted.

Later, the BBC claimed that their message was not over Demi’s dance moves but rather over the bad language during the show, explaining that since the series has a live feed online, they cannot edit any profanities.

Demi is currently on the European leg of her Tell Me You Love Me Tour.