The two continue to fuel rumors of a romance.

Emma Stone and Justin Theroux keep adding fire to those romance rumors.

The actors were just spotted getting cozy in the south of France on Wednesday. According to the Daily Mail, Stone and Theroux were both in the area for a Louis Vuitton event at the Fondation Maeght in Saint-Paul-de-Vence. Theroux was one of the few male A-listers invited to the party that had a guest list full of famous names like Sophie Turner and Ruth Negga.

Before the party, the actors soaked up some Vitamin D on the deck of their own private cabin in Saint-Paul-De-Vence. Theroux showed off his toned abs and an impressively-sized back tattoo while Stone strutted around in a red-hot one-piece complete with a generous helping of side-boob. The actress paired the chic suit with cream pleated trousers.

While the paps didn’t manage to get a money-shot — sorry for anyone shipping these two beautiful, talented individuals — they did catch Stone and Theroux lounging together, possibly poring over scripts and having a great time. The pair even took a stroll through the dense woods surrounding their private nook with Stone wrapping up in a denim jacket and Theroux throwing on a white tank (unfortunately). Stone wasn’t the only actress Theroux spent time with in France though. Photogs also caught him hanging out with 28-year-old actress Laura Harrier.

Justin was rumored to have been "pursuing" Emma since March: https://t.co/umaVStnA33 — POPSUGAR (@POPSUGAR) May 30, 2018

Theroux split from wife Jennifer Aniston in February and since then, the actor’s been attached to plenty of single celebs including Stone and Selena Gomez. While the Gomez rumors have been proven false, these latest photos suggest there’s definitely something going on between Aniston’s ex and Stone. The two co-starred in a Netflix film that’s set to stream later this year, but that doesn’t explain sightings of them looking close at Met Gala after parties and on romantic sushi dates in New York City.

Of course, it’s possible the pair just happened to be in town for the same event and decided to spend the day together as friends. It looks like Stone was reading quite intensively while Theroux sun-bathed, so maybe the two are planning their next project together? For her part, Stone hasn’t been seriously linked to anyone since her split from actor Andrew Garfield. The two ended their relationship back in 2015 but they’ve stayed close, with some sources reporting they might be getting back together soon. Of course, that all depends on Theroux and how serious things are between the actor and his co-star. Sun-bathing in the south of France sounds like it might be the new “Facebook official.”