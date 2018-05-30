Tristan Thompson Is Focused On Winning A Championship, Is ‘Emotionally Exhausted’ Following Cheating Scandal

But he and Khloe are reportedly "fighting constantly."

Tristan Thompson is trying his best to focus on his day job, according to a report that’s appeared in US Weekly. The tabloid mag reports that the father of Khloe Kardashian’s child has his eye on winning the playoffs with the Cleveland Cavaliers instead of on the cheating scandal that rocked their relationship.

“Tristan is completely emotionally and physically exhausted from the cheating allegations and of course the playoffs,” a source told Us Weekly. “He is focused on the winning a championship for Cleveland.”

The Cavaliers secured their spot in the playoffs on May 27 when they beat the Boston Celtics. They will play the Golden State Warriors for the coveted NBA Championship trophy and the first game is on May 31.

But the cheating allegations against Tristan, which stem from alleged photos and videos of him with other women, have already affected him at games. As People Magazine reported at the time, Thompson was booed during a game against the New York Knicks at the Quicken Loans Arena in April. Some fans were even holding up signs in support of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star. Tristan did not appear in the starting lineup but he was put into the game during the latter half of the first quarter. According to People, there were “audible boos” from the crowd when he got onto the court. Thompson only played for 30 minutes during that game.

Public disapproval for Tristan may dissipate, however, since it appears that Khloe has decided to stay with the basketball player and parent their child, True Thompson, with him. But that public show of support may be just a facade for the media and their fans. An insider told Us Weekly that behind closed doors, Tristan and Khloe are “fighting constantly.”

“She doesn’t know how she’s going to rebuild trust in him,” the source said. “She knows her family and friends aren’t supporting him or her right now.”

The source went on to add that Khloe had been so focused on her new baby, that it took her mind off of the Tristan situation. But now, “her eyes are starting to open up more” and she has a different take on what happened.

While Khloe hasn’t made a statement directly addressing the cheating scandal, her very famous older sister has offered her stance on it.

Kim Kardashian has spoken out about the cheating scandal publicly calling the situation “so f*cked up” during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres show. She also hinted that Tristan may have blocked her on social media, during an appearance on Live With Kelly And Ryan.

But Khloe has blocked Tristan from her social media as photos of them are still visible on her Instagram page. In 2018, that’s as good a sign as any that a couple is still together and potentially working on their relationship.