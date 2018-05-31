Duchess Meghan & Her Prince Have A Special Spot In The Queen’s Home

Queen Elizabeth is quite the loving grandmother!

She may not act like the average grandmother. However, one granny tradition that Queen Elizabeth II does adhere to is keeping framed photos of her beloved family members around her home.

In new photographs taken today at Her Majesty’s London home, Buckingham Palace, observant fans of the royals noticed a gold-framed picture of her grandson Prince Harry and his new bride, Duchess Meghan, that apparently has never been seen before.

The special portrait — displayed on a table with a lamp, a clock, and other framed snapshots — can be seen in the background of photos featuring the queen meeting with the Honorable George Brandis, the Australian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom.

According to Us Weekly, 33-year-old Harry is sporting a navy suit and 36-year-old Meghan is wearing a light-blue dress in the pic.

There’s no word yet on where or when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex posed for the shot.

Knowing that Queen Elizabeth has the photograph prominently displayed in her home is a good sign for the newlywed couple though — it likely means that she approves of her grandson’s choice for a wife.

In an interview with the BBC last year, according to Harper’s Bazaar, Meghan discussed her visits with her beloved’s grandma. “It’s incredible, I think, to be able to meet her through his lens, not just with his honor and respect for her as the monarch, but the love he has for her as his grandmother,” she said.

The duchess continued, “All of those layers have been so important for me, so when I met her, I had such a deep understanding, and, of course, incredible respect for being able to have that time with her… she’s an incredible woman.”

On the table in the back on the left, a never-before-seen photo of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan was discovered by fans of the royals. John Stillwell / WPA Pool/Getty Images

This is the framed photograph of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex that Queen Elizabeth has on display. John Stillwell / WPA Pool/Getty Images

During the same BBC interview, Harry talked about how his grandmother’s cherished corgis immediately took a liking to his sweetheart. “For 33 years, [I’ve been] barked at, and this one walks in, and absolutely nothing, just wagging tails,” he joked.

Harry and Meghan wed May 19 in a lavish wedding ceremony in front of 600 guests at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England. Millions more watched on television sets all over the world.

Jane Barlow / Getty Images

Earlier today, Us Weekly reported that Harry and Meghan signed a two-year lease for a home on the Great Tew Estate in the Cotswolds, which is about 90 minutes from London. The property, named WestfieldLarge, is near the country home of pals David and Victoria Beckham.

“Meghan loves the Cotswolds and fell in love with the estate the first time she went,” said Us Weekly’s source.“She can’t wait to decorate it like her own, where she feels like it’s her home.”