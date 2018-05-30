‘Real Housewives Of Dallas’ Star Brandi Redmond Adopts Baby Boy, Shares First Photo On Instagram

Baby makes five for Real Housewives of Dallas star Brandi Redmond.

After being plagued with fertility issues, Brandi and her husband, Bryan Redmond, ended up turning to adoption to add to their family. Much to the surprise of her fans, the couple welcomed son Bruin Charles to the family this past winter but are just opening up to People about their adoption journey now.

“It’s changed our lives forever. We are obsessed with him, my whole family is. We’re just so blessed.”

Bruin was born on December 31, weighing just 4 lbs. and 5 oz. as he was born prematurely. But luckily, he’s doing well now and makes a nice addition to the family, joining 9-year-old Brooklyn and 6-year-old Brinkley, both girls. With his red hair, Brandi confesses that the baby even looks like the rest of the family before telling the publication that he “came from my heart.”

“The only time he cries is when he’s left alone. I’m sure that’s a normal baby thing, but because of how we got him, I’m especially like, ‘No, you will never be left alone,'” Brandi says, holding back tears.

Since Brandi turns 40 years old in July, the couple knew that they would not be able to conceive naturally after trying for many years for another baby. Adoption was not really even on their minds even though Brandi always felt as if a piece of their family was missing. But an unexpected call from a friend who knew a social worker who had Bruin came and things ended up moving very quickly.

“It happened pretty much overnight. He was in the neonatal intensive care unit because he was born prematurely, so we flew out of Dallas — he was still in Texas —and we met him in the hospital. We just immediately fell in love,” the 39-year-old shared.

She also shared the first photo of baby Bruin with fans on her Instagram account yesterday, and since she posted it, it has already gained a ton of traffic with over 22,000 likes and 1,100 comments. In the photo, Brandi and Bryan put their heads together and smile for the camera while Brandi cradles Bruin in her arms.

“Emotional to say the least…We are one blessed beyond family,” Brandi started the post before thanking People for telling their beautiful story.

Many of the reality star’s fans were quick to comment on the image, sending their congratulations to the family, who kept the adoption out of the public eye for the past five months.

“Brandi…I don’t have the words to tell you how overjoyed I am for you & your family. Congratulations!”

“I just had an inkling! So happy for you and god clearly had this in the stars for you. Congrats!” another fan chimed in.

Fans can follow Brandi’s adoption journey this summer on the new season of the Real Housewives of Dallas.