Amber Rose Talks Breast Plastic Surgery, Was Worried She’d Lose Sex Appeal

Kanye West's ex-girlfriend is happy after getting breast reduction surgery.

Amber Rose did the opposite of what most Hollywood celebrities do when she recently got plastic surgery to reduce her breast size from a 36H cup to a 36DDD cup.

The former stripper and ex-girlfriend of musician Kanye West admits she was worried that she might lose her sex appeal if she was no longer so voluptuous, but the newfound comfort she now feels in her body reassures her that she made the right decision.

“I was scared that I wouldn’t feel sexy anymore, but it got to the point where I literally was in pain,” Rose told People. “It was almost as if I had like a heavy backpack on my chest.”

Amber said her massive chest also kept her from being able to exercise properly and made her self-conscious about her clothing choices. “My boobs slowed me down,” she said.

Chronic Back Pain

While many strippers and TV stars get plastic surgery to inflate their chests, Amber was born with naturally large breasts, which were a burden when she was younger.

“I got my boobs when I was 14,” she said. “They definitely made me look older when I was a teenager, and also, I felt it made me look heavier as well because they were so big. They weren’t implants or anything like that and so, my back was hurting me.”

For years, Rose capitalized on her large breasts to make a career for herself as a stripper and a model.

But she eventually got annoyed with the constant back pain and decided to undergo a three-hour breast-reduction surgery in January 2018.

Amber says her silhouette is now a dream come true because she can wear spaghetti-strapped tank tops without worrying how her chest looks.

“Now when I’m running out the door, I don’t have to search for the right bra to fit within the shirt or to match the color of the shirt so it doesn’t show and look gaudy,” Rose said. “I can kind of just throw it on and I’m like, ‘This is amazing!’ I’ve been missing this my whole life.”

In addition to breast plastic surgery, Amber also got cellulite-removal treatment. As a result of her plastic-surgery makeover and recent weight loss, Amber Rose now looks slimmer and fitter than ever.

To maintain her sleek bikini body these days, Amber Rose follows a healthy diet that emphasizes portion control, and she works out several days a week, alternating between cardio exercise, yoga, light weightlifting, and calisthenics.