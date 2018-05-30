SZA Says Her Vocal Cords May Be Permanently Damaged

It looks like songstress SZA might be forced to take a break from performing for an extended amount of time after revealing that she may be suffering from a serious vocal issue. Page Six is reporting that after nearly a year of touring, the R&B singer posted an alarming tweet where she revealed that her vocal cords may be permanently damaged.

“My voice is permanently injured. Great!!!!!!!!!!!! YAYYYYYUUYH!!!!!!!!’n,” the 27-year-old singer wrote in now-deleted tweets, screenshot by Oh No They Didn’t. “Tonight was the test. That settles that.”

The “All The Stars” singer had been slated to join her Top Dawg Entertainment label mates like Kendrick Lamar, for The Championship Tour, that was set to criss-cross North America for a bunch of dates through May and June. However, just last week, SZA was forced to involuntarily step away, according to Vulture. SZA shared a statement from her Top Dawg boss letting fans know that she was pulling out from the tour because her vocal cords were swollen.

SZA, born Solana Imani Rowe, not only revealed her unexpected break from singing, but, as of recently, has also been more vocal about her frustrations with music and the industry. Just last week Essence reported that the Saint Louis native broke her silence and spoke out about it.

“I’ve been touring for 11 months. This didn’t happen overnight. I’ve been troubleshooting for a while now and usually steroids and pushing through help. They don’t this time. I’m not sick my voice just won’t f–king work.”

SZA says her voice is permanently injured in Tweets that have since been deleted: “I just wanna be left alone” pic.twitter.com/X44lIJ5SYO — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 30, 2018

In addition to speaking out about her vocal cord injury on Twitter, SZA spoke out yet again about her mixed feelings about music, frustratingly revealing, “I just want to be left alone my priorities are f***ked up. They been f***ked up. I need space goodbye.”

SZA’s abrupt break from the spotlight comes just weeks after making a surprise appearance in Donald Glover’s latest and highly talked about music video “This Is America.” Just days after her surprise appearance, SZA teased fans with a new music video for her song, “Garden (Say It Like Dat),” off of her CTRL album. The video features Donald Glover and her mother Audrey Rowe. Back when SZA’s album first dropped, she revealed how open her mother was, telling Vulture, “My mom has spent her whole life living in openness and acceptance and I really never understood.”