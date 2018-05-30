‘Teen Mom 2’: Javi Marroquin’s Girlfriend Lauren Comeau Shows Off Her Baby Bump In New Instagram Post [Photo]

Lauren Comeau appears to be at least a few months pregnant.

Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau are expecting a baby in the coming months and according to a new photo, the child may be coming sooner rather than later.

Although the Teen Mom 2 dad hasn’t yet announced when his second child will arrive, his girlfriend seems to be sporting a fairly large baby bump, which left many fans wondering when she is due to give birth.

“So how far along are you really?? That’s the real question,” one fan noted in the comments section of her baby announcement on Instagram on May 30.

Marroquin also shared a photo of Comeau’s baby bump on his own Instagram page and in the photo, Comeau looked to have an even bigger baby bump than she had in her own photo. Right away, fans took notice and one fan in particular said that if the rumors are true that Comeau is eight weeks pregnant, she must be growing a giant.

Marroquin and Comeau dated for a few weeks last summer and reportedly reconciled in March of this year, which is just two months ago. So, if Comeau is eight weeks along as some have suspected, they would have conceived quite soon after they got back together.

Javi Marroquin was completely devastated when his relationship with Lauren Comeau ended last summer and told Radar Online that he hoped they would one day reconcile. As he explained, he wasn’t understanding with Comeau and should have been more sensitive to the fact that she did not want to live her life in the public eye.

In September of last year, Marroquin told the outlet that he hoped he and Comeau could work out their differences because she made him happier than he had ever been. However, around the same time, Marroquin began dating his Teen Mom 2 co-star Briana DeJesus and continued to date her until February, just weeks before Comeau reportedly became pregnant with his second child.

Because Comeau has never been a fan of the cameras, it is hard to say whether or not she will be open to filming with Marroquin for the upcoming ninth season of Teen Mom 2. That said, it would be strange to see Marroquin without his girlfriend at his side, especially as they prepare to welcome a child together.

To see more of Javi Marroquin and his co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.