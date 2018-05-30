‘Vanderpump Rules’: Lala Kent Dyes Her Hair Brown! See The New Photo She Shared On Instagram

Lala Kent shared a photo of her new hair on Wednesday.

New season, new hair? Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent has debuted an all-new look as she and her co-stars prepare to film the upcoming season of the Bravo reality show.

“Early morning getting hair did,” Kent wrote in the caption of one of her Instagram stories on May 30.

In the photo, Kent was seen with brown hair and no makeup.

According to the reality star, it was Trace Henningsen who took her from blonde to brunette, and according to Henningsen’s Instagram page, Kent isn’t the first Vanderpump Rules star she’s worked on. In fact, she appears to be the regular hairstylist of Kent’s co-star and friend Stassi Schroeder and has shared a number of photos of Schroeder on her page in recent months.

Most recently, Henningsen shared a photo of Schroeder on her Instagram page in which Schroeder seemed to be sporting longer locks than she’s had in recent years. In the caption of the photo, Henningsen said she’d named the style “fiance hair” because she hopes Schroeder will soon be engaged to new boyfriend Beau Clark.

While Henningsen hasn’t said anything about Kent’s new hair, fans will surely see more of her new look in the coming days as she continues to share photos on her social media pages.

Lala Kent / Instagram

Lala Kent has had a busy year since wrapping production on Vanderpump Rules. In addition to spending time renovating Randall Emmett’s Los Angeles home for an upcoming episode of Flipping Out Season 11, Kent recently traveled to Cannes, France, where she and her boyfriend attended the 2019 Cannes Film Festival and promoted his new movie, Gotti.

Gotti is expected to hit theaters in the United States in June and stars 50 Cent, John Travolta, and Kelly Preston.

During the Vanderpump Rules Season 6 reunion special earlier this year, Kent spoke of her relationship with Emmett and mentioned him by name for the first time. As fans well know, Kent kept her relationship with the movie producer on the down-low for the first couple of years that they dated because of his marriage to Ambyr Childers. Then, after Emmett and Childers’ divorce was finalized at the end of last year, she began being more open with their relationship and sharing regular images of the two of them on Instagram.

Lala Kent and her co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV later this year in Vanderpump Rules Season 7. The show was renewed earlier this year but a premiere date has not yet been set.