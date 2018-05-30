‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Thursday, May 31: Hilary’s Pregnant And Jack Turns To Sharon

What does Jack have up his sleeve regarding Sharon?

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, May 31 reveal a whole lot of the unexpected in Genoa City as one man turns to an unexpected ally, one woman gives the man she loves some unexpected news, and one unexpected couple takes things up a notch.

Jack (Peter Bergman) is hellbent on creating a whole new self despite the fact that his family has begged him to keep things as they are. Billy (Jason Thompson) wants him at Jabot, and his sister Traci (Beth Maitland) wants him to stay at home in the Abbott Mansion. Even his son Kyle (Michael Mealor) urged him to stop holding grudges and move forward.

Despite all that, Jack wants to start a new identity apart from being John Abbott’s son, which makes sense considering he’s not John’s son (for now). With that in mind, he turns to his ex-wife Sharon (Sharon Case) for some help. Perhaps he has a new business idea he wants to include her in, or maybe he just wants a friendly listening ear.

No matter the reason, Victor (Eric Braeden) won’t be too happy to see Jack sniffing around his family. Of course, The Moustache has plenty of other things on his plate at this moment — namely a brewing custody battle for Christian. In fact, according to She Knows Soaps, Nick (Joshua Morrow) wants to move to get out from under his father’s thumb.

Meanwhile, Hilary (Mishael Morgan) finally has an explanation for her recent erratic emotions. She’s pregnant! Finally. Hopefully this time it’s real and not a chemical pregnancy like last time.

With her doctor’s confirmation, she tells Devon (Bryton James), and he takes it as unexpected news despite the fact that they’ve been trying to have a baby on purpose. Of course, it’s never expected entirely to learn you’re becoming a parent for the very first time. Devon’s bound to feel a bit of worry especially considering who the mother of his child is.

Finally, Abby (Melissa Ordway) finds herself in need of comfort, and she finds it in the arms of her step-mother Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) ex-love Arturo (Jason Canela). Why’s she upset this time? It could be because Abby learns her dad attempted to bring Nick back into the fold, and Victor offered Nick Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) job as COO instead of her).

When will Abby ever realize that she’s the least favorite of all of Victor’s children? No matter what happens, she’s desperate for daddy’s attention, and when he finally finds out about Arturo, she’s sure to get plenty of Victor’s attention even if it is of the negative variety.

Tune in to CBS or POP tomorrow to watch how these The Young and the Restless spoilers play out.