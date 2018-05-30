Roseanne Barr Says She May Fight Back After ABC Firing

The former 'Roseanne' star is inspired by her passionate fans after her sitcom is canceled.

Roseanne Barr is not going down without a fight. The former ABC star, who was fired by the network after she posted an offensive tweet about a top aide to President Obama, has received fan support in the wake of her scandal. Now, Barr hints that her loyal fan base has inspired her to fight back.

One day after the Roseanne reboot was canceled by ABC, Barr took to her favorite medium, Twitter, to address her fans:

“You guys make me feel like fighting back. I will examine all of my options carefully and get back to U.”

Roseanne Barr did not explain what options she is referring to. Before the scandal, she headlined the now-canceled Roseanne reboot and had a stand-up comedy career. After the Twitter scandal broke, Barr was dropped by her talent agency, ICM Partners, and her lone 2018 stand-up show at a Maryland entertainment center was also scrapped. In a statement to The Wrap, a spokesperson for the Theater at MGM National Harbor confirmed the actress’ Oct. 12 stand-up comedy show has been canceled.

Roseanne Barr has been called a racist after tweeting about Obama’s former aide Valerie Jarrett: “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.”

But Roseanne maintains she is not a racist at all.

“I’m not a racist, I never was & I never will be,” Barr wrote. “One stupid joke in a lifetime of fighting 4 civil rights 4 all minorities, against networks, studios, at the expense of my nervous system/family/wealth will NEVER b taken from me.”

#FridayFeeling #Roseanne A post shared by Roseanne on ABC (@roseanneonabc) on May 25, 2018 at 10:00am PDT

The day after her show was canceled by ABC, Roseanne Barr spent the day retweeting reactions to the network’s decision. One of the tweets pointed out that “every other element of the show, and the diverse family in the show, is being ignored: transgender son, African-American grandchild, African-American mother in the military, feminist sister, etc.”

While Roseanne Barr takes a look at her options, there are rumors that the other Roseanne cast members are too. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Barr’s former castmates are rumored to have held an “emergency meeting” to discuss how they can save the series. Some of the alleged options include moving forward with a possible spinoff series about the rest of the Conner clan and possibly killing off Roseanne Barr’s character.

Roseanne originally aired on ABC from 1988 to 1997. The long-awaited revival series aired for nine episodes this year and was the No. 1 television show in America. Roseanne was renewed for a 13-episode second season before ABC abruptly canceled it on Tuesday.