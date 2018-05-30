Melania Trump Blasts Media On Latest Speculation, Says She’s ‘Feeling Great’ At The White House

The first lady has not made any public appearance since she accompanied President Trump on May 10 to welcome home three men who were previously held captive by North Korea.

Rumors have been swirling in recent days that Melania Trump had left the White House and headed back to New York, with some even suggesting that President Donald Trump might know something about his wife’s whereabouts that the public doesn’t. However, a new tweet from the first lady could effectively douse cold water on those rumors.

In a tweet posted on Wednesday afternoon from the FLOTUS Twitter account, Melania Trump confirmed that she is at the White House, and called out members of the media for “speculating” on her whereabouts since her last public appearance. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Melania was last spotted on May 10 at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland, where she and the president welcomed home three Korean-American men who had previously been held captive by North Korea.

“I see the media is working overtime speculating where I am & what I’m doing,” read the first lady’s tweet.

“Rest assured, I’m here at the @WhiteHouse w my family, feeling great, & working hard on behalf of children & the American people!”

Rumors suggesting Melania Trump might have left the White House started soon after her last public sighting in Maryland, as her office confirmed that she underwent kidney surgery at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center near Washington, D.C., according to a report from CNN. A few days later, reports stated that the first lady had returned to the White House following the operation.

About two weeks after the surgery, anti-Trump Twitter personality “Tea Pain” claimed that Melania changed her personal Twitter account’s location to New York City, where she was based for two decades prior to her husband’s inauguration as president. On Tuesday, yet another rumor on Melania Trump’s supposed disappearance had popped up, as an unnamed senior White House official told Politico that the president’s people “are hiding something” regarding the first lady’s whereabouts.

The latter rumor, according to another report from the Inquisitr, apparently tied in with conspiracy theories suggesting that Melania was planning to divorce her husband over the shame she had felt over the past few months, as Trump was accused of having an affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Although Melania Trump has broken her silence about the rumors she had left the White House, ABC News wrote that there’s still no word as to when she will be making her next public appearance. She was also expected to miss the White House’s Sports and Fitness Day, which takes place Wednesday, and is geared toward promoting the importance of youth involvement in sports.