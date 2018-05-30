Kelly Clarkson Shares Adorable Photo Of Her “Little Farm Girl,” River Rose, Riding An ATV

The fans have spoken and the verdict is in — Kelly Clarkson has one cute daughter.

On her popular Instagram account, Clarkson is known for posting cute photos of her kiddos, River Rose Blackstock and Remington Alexander Blackstock. Today comes as no exception with Clarkson posting yet another too-cute-for-words image of her daughter, River Rose.

In the picture, the 3-year-old sits atop a black and green ATV with a huge smile on her face. The tot looks like a pro in from of the camera and plays the part of a farm girl in a white t-shirt and little pair of denim overalls. A gravel road and hint of grass is visible in the background of the image.

“My little farm girl #RiverRose,” Clarkson captioned the image.

Many of Clarkson’s 3 million plus followers left comments on the cute picture, with many chiming in on what a cute child Clarkson and her husband, Brandon Blackstock, have. Many others pointed out the uncanny resemblance between Clarkson and her daughter. Within just one day of being posted, the image has already gained over 81,000 likes as well as an impressive 600 plus comments.

“I have to break out Chandler Bing and ask, ‘Could she look any MORE like you?'”

“She looks a lot like you! Beautiful,” another wrote.

“I’d love to see a side by side of you and her at the same age! She’s adorable,” another fan suggested.

According to the Observer, Clarkson sold her 4-acre waterfront estate in Tennessee back in 2017. She and her husband had moved to the property in 2013, purchasing it for $2.86 million but listed it for sale at $8.75 million last year. The couple left that home to move into a farm property that they had built. Their new digs are close tho Nashville.

Recently, Kelly Clarkson had a lot to celebrate with her team member, Brynn Cartelli, winning season 14 of the The Voice. In a picture posted to her Instagram account, Kelly is standing next to Brynn, who is holding the coveted Voice trophy. Both ladies are wearing red with Brynn smiling for the camera and Clarkson making an excited face and pointing to the trophy.

“We did it y’all!!” Clarkson writes in the caption.

Many fans of Clarkson, Brynn, and The Voice, took time to share their thoughts on the winner and send Kelly a congratulations for taking home the trophy in her first season on the show.

“You show them Kelly!! Your first season & you won!!! You go Girl!!!”

“Kelly Clarkson, this is your year! Everything you touch will turn to gold,” another fan wrote.

Clarkson is expected to return to The Voice next season.