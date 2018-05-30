Nikki Bella And John Cena Split Confirmed ‘Fake,’ Used To Spike ‘Total Bellas’ Ratings, Per ‘Yahoo’

The Nikki Bella-John Cena split has long been suspected as being a "work" by wrestling fans.

They’ve declared their love for each other to The Today Show, to Life & Style Magazine, and to E! News. But now, it seems as though it’s been all but confirmed that the split between Nikki Bella and John Cena was completely faked to boost the ratings for the E! series Total Bellas.

Yahoo Entertainment is reporting that, from the day Nikki Bella announced her split from John Cena, wrestling fans have questioned the story of their split.

And there are a number of reasons why, of course, not the least of which being that both are stars in the WWE, which is notorious for scripting many of its storylines.

But Yahoo was quick to note that, when Nikki Bella and John Cena announced their split, it was just a few days before the season premiere of Total Bellas, a show which notoriously struggled in the ratings (compared to its parent show, Total Divas, which always seemed to do well in the ratings). But thanks to the split announcement, Total Bellas experienced a ratings high when the third season had its debut, especially amongst the younger demographic, who are more likely to use social media than the older demographic.

Today, too, John Cena’s role in the new animated series Dallas and Robo will premiere, and the network is looking forward to receiving extremely high ratings, as well.

But the biggest giveaway that the whole Nikki Bella and John Cena split was little more than a work had to do with the timing, which was “all too convenient.” On April 15 of this year, the couple announced that they were splitting up.

Less than a month later, John Cena was on the Today show crying about their split and declaring his love for her.

That same week, the duo was spotted in Los Angeles “getting coffee together.”

By the end of the week, a source told People Magazine that the duo was “basically back together.”

That seems like a long way to go to get back to where you once were, and Bella told the magazine that their split was “never about ending their relationship,” but rather, about calling off their wedding while they worked things out between them.

What’s more, the biggest sticking point in their relationship was about children — Nikki wanted them, John didn’t — and John ultimately agreed to change his mind, causing them to get back together.

Only time will tell, for sure, if Nikki Bella and John Cena are, indeed, still an item.