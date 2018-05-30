Bonas says she was mostly stressed about wardrobe choices

Cressida Bonas, the actress that dated Prince Harry from 2012 through 2014, was not crestfallen like Harry’s other ex, Chelsy Davy, who was still said to be teary at the prospect of attending her former beau’s wedding. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle invited the prince’s exes to the royal wedding and the lunch after, but not to the more intimate evening affair that included close friends and family.

Cressida kept a diary about attending the event for Spectator, according to Town & Country, and her biggest concern seemed to be about what she would wear. Bonas said choosing a hat was the biggest challenge.

“Last weekend I attended the royal wedding. The invitation clearly stated that guests must wear hats. Yikes. I opted for a minimal feathered number — and can only hope I got it right.”

Cressida and Prince Harry have remained friendly after their breakup which was reportedly caused by being in different places in their lives. Back in 2014, Bonas allegedly wanted to focus on her career, and not be tied down to London. Some say that Cressida was also stressed about the public scrutiny at being a plus one of Prince Harry.

Cressida Bonas said that her mother said the key with hats is to wear the hat, and not to let the hat wear you. Ultimately, Bonas opted for a smaller feathered hat that added something to her dress but didn’t steal the show, says Huffington Post.

She said that she knows that this won’t be the last English wedding she will need to attend, so she needs to figure out the hat game.

“Friends are starting to get married, which means the dilemma of British wedding attire. Hats. Why do I find hats so tricky? Tricky to wear, tricky to look at, and extremely tricky for the poor soul sitting in the pew behind.”

The invitation to Prince Harry’s royal wedding was a hat-required event, so Bonas made the leap.

The press made a lot of Prince Harry inviting ex-girlfriends, but the two showed up on the big day with no drama, says Elle. Cressida Bonas chose a bespoke Eponine London dress and pink feathered fascinator that blended nicely with her blonde hair.

“The dress was created by designer Jet Shenkman, who constructed the piece from hand-loomed cotton sourced in Chiang Mai, Thailand.”

Cressida, now 28, continues to act, dance, and model, and got her degree in dance from Leeds University.