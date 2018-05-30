Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson Get Nerdy In New ‘Potter’ Pic

Over the weekend Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson took to Instagram and posted an adorable Inststory of the couple hanging out with one another and spending Memorial Day weekend together. As previously reported by Inquisitr, over the holiday weekend, Grande posted a photo of the couple to her Instastories of her and Davidson roasting marshmallows together and making s’mores. While the uploaded photo doesn’t show the duo’s faces it does show Grande’s perfectly manicured hand and Davidson’s tattoo sleeved arm which was clearly visible as they both held their sticks over the fire.

Following the subtle-but-obvious non-display of PDA, the couple once again took to Instagram, this time showing more than their sleeves and hands. While Grande posted to her Instastories two days ago, this time, it was her new boyfriend and Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson’s turn to show off the couple. On Wednesday May 30, Davidson showed off more of the couple’s time together, which just so happened to include matching outfits.

As reported by People, Davidson posted a photo of the couple standing side-by-side wearing matching Hogwarts robes. The couple each accessorized their Harry Potter gear, Grande with her signature ponytail and Davidson donning a baseball cap that looks to say, “I love you.” Davidson captioned the image with a Harry Potter reference writing, “the chamber of secrets has been opened…”

Davidson and Grandes’ recent displays of one another on social media comes after both Davidson and Grande blasted trolls a few weeks prior for criticizing the couple’s relationship.

Trolls attacked Grande, as reported previously, who was then forced to defend herself after fans felt that Grande’s breakup with Mac Miller was the cause of Miller’s recent run-ins with the law. Trolls then came for Davidson, who was forced to defend himself as well, as trolls didn’t think Davidson, who suffers from BPD, wasn’t a good fit for Grande. As previously reported on Inquisitr, Davidson spoke out about suffering from mental illness and let fans know that having a mental illness, doesn’t warrant being judged and scrutinized for what he can and can’t do, or who he dates.