Florida Woman Named Crystal Methvin Arrested For Guess What?

Police in the Jacksonville, Florida, area arrested a woman, along with a male companion, on Saturday morning on alleged drug possession charges. According to multiple media reports, the female suspect is named Crystal Methvin.

Responding to an anonymous call, cops in St. Augustine, Florida, came upon three persons sitting in a vehicle in a parking lot. They consented to a search, “and police say they found drug paraphernalia and a substance that field tested positive for crystal meth,” News4Jax reported.

Crystal Methvin, 40, is currently being detained at the St. Johns County jail subject to a $5,000 bond. According to WFLA, she has been arrested multiple times on drug-related offenses. Check back for updates on the Crystal Methvin arrest, as this is a developing story.

“Talk about living up to your name,” the New York Post quipped. Although this story may yet again fall under the “only in Florida” category, on a far more serious note, meth is a huge problem all across the country.

Florida woman Crystal Methvin accused of possessing crystal meth: https://t.co/BymbjypRSS — CBS4 Gainesville (@mycbs4) May 30, 2018

Meth has returned to the U.S. with a vengeance, authorities say

On the subject of methamphetamine activity generally, the New York Times details that meth use in the U.S. is exploding, and there is more of the drug on the street than ever before. Although law enforcement has clamped down on domestic meth labs, and Congress passed a law to limit pharmacy sales, it is now being trafficked into the U.S. by Mexican cartels who have inundated the country with a pure, low-cost product. The amount of meth seized by border patrol and ICE agents has tripled in the past five years.

The opioid crisis has overshadowed the meth epidemic, however, some experts claim. Moreover, some law enforcement agencies, particularly in the west and midwest, have stated that methamphetamine use poses the greatest drug threat in their jurisdiction. There has been an accompanying rise in individuals admitted to hospitals for meth-related medical treatment.

Statistics from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicate that about 4,500 persons died from a meth-involved drug overdose, a 30 percent increase over the previous year, The Fix website explained. The federal government has not yet released more recent statistics.

The Inquisitr previously reported that meth overdoses are all too common, and addicts often become violent when in need of a fix. According to statistics published by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration in the 2017 National Drug Threat Assessment, there are about 900,000 current meth users in the U.S., most of whom are over age 26.