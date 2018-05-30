Paris Hilton Shows Off Toned Tummy In Beautiful, Sequined Bikini

Is there anything that Paris Hilton doesn’t look good in?

Earlier today, the 37-year-old posted a sexy bikini photo to her Instagram page and her fans went absolutely wild over it. In the image, Hilton poses in front of what appears to be a photoshopped background of a dictionary and palm tree. But while that background of the photo appears to be totally fake, Paris is 100 percent real in the image.

The socialite can be seen rocking a gold, sequined bikini with matching sunglasses and a matching sequined necklace. Her nails are painted white while her toned and tanned tummy is the obvious focal point of the photo. She kept the caption of the image simple, just using the hashtag “#MoodAF” along with an emoji of a smiley face wearing sunglasses.

The picture has already gained quite a bit of traffic from Hilton’s 8 million-plus followers with 42,000 likes and 460-plus comments in just a few short hours of being posted. Many of her fans used heart and flame emojis to comment on the image while countless other fans let Paris know that her toned body is something to be envied.

“That body!!!! What is your workout routine!!!! I need to know.”

“The meaning of GOLD! GOLDEN FACE! HELLA GOLDEN BODY!!! AND HEART OF GOLD!!!! SLAYYYTYY,” another fan wrote.

#MoodAF ???? A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on May 30, 2018 at 5:46am PDT

Prior to posting the bikini-clad photo, Hilton shared a photo from a recent get-together she had with friends. In the picture, the former reality star poses with a few friends in an outdoor setting. Hilton is dressed to impress in a white and red polka-dotted dress and a pair of oversized sunglasses. In the caption on the image, she is plugging her skincare line, Unicorn Mist.

“#UnicornMist Party with my Unicorns,” Hilton wrote along with a few unicorn emojis.

According to her website, her Unicorn Mist is a limited edition rose water that leaves skin “refreshed, hydrated, and awakened.” The mist retails for $29 and appears to be pretty popular, with over 242 product reviews from buyers on her website. Fans gave the mist 4.5 out of 5 stars with many leaving comments on how much they love the product.

“Love this product, so refreshing!! Smells wonderful!”

“It is so amazing my skin is so soft smells awesome I love it I will be buying more that’s for sure %100 the best,” another fan wrote.

Recently, the heiress jetted off to the Cannes Film Festival with her fiancé, Chris Zylka. TMZ shared an image of Zylka fixing Hilton’s dress as she posed for photos, proving that he is definitely a keeper!

Be sure to follow all of Paris’ adventures on her Instagram account.