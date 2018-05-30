Jeff Goldblum Jazz Album, Uh, Finds A Way

Jeff Goldblum’s Ian Malcolm brilliantly described that life cannot be contained and that it, “uh, finds a way,” and such is the case with music. Songs and compositions are often more than just catchy tunes that we tap our feet or bob our heads to; music comforts us during dark times, celebrates us during the good times, and music affects us physically. Similarly, movies can often do the same. Jeff Goldblum touched us in Adam Resurrected, scared us in The Fly, thrilled us in Jurassic Park, and now the talented artist plans to move us through jazz.

As Variety reported, Decca Records Label Group recently announced that they have signed Jeff Goldblum to record his first jazz album. Decca executives took notice of Jeff when he performed Nat King Cole’s “Mona Lisa” with singer-songwriter Gregory Porter on the BBC program The Graham Norton Show. Goldblum appeared on the show last October during a promotional for Thor: Ragnarok.

While recording his first jazz album is a new entry into the vast wheelhouse of Jeff Goldblum, performing music is nothing new to him. He has been playing piano since he was a young kid, for over 15 years he played a weekly jazz show with his band, The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, and when he’s not making movies, he hosts a weekly jazz variety show at Rockwell Table and Stage in L.A.

As the Variety report documented, the director of artist and repertoire for Decca, Tom Lewis, expressed his excitement.

“We are delighted to welcome him to Decca. He’s a fantastic jazz pianist, a great band leader, and just about the loveliest man in the world. His love of jazz is infectious and whenever he plays he makes you feel very happy.”

Jeff Goldblum was also enthusiastic.

“I’m so happy to be in cahoots with the wonderful people at Decca, one of the coolest and most prestigious labels of all time.”

The artist reprises his role as the mathematician who specializes in chaos theory, Ian Malcolm, in the upcoming June 22 release of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. His role in Jurassic Park is one of his most iconic portrayals, and he even gave the famed theme song some lyrics.

He also co-stars in the upcoming sci-fi thriller Hotel Artemis set to be released on June 8. The film is about a nurse who runs a secret emergency room for criminals in a near-future and riot-torn Los Angeles. Goldblum portrays The Wolf King, and he is joined by an all-star cast: Jodie Foster, Sterling K. Brown, Charlie Day, Sofia Boutella, and Dave Bautista, among many others.

Global Road Entertainment

The actor-musician certainly knows how to keep himself busy as he also stars in the upcoming film The Mountain currently in post-production. But in between making movies and entertaining audiences with live performances, we can look forward to Jeff Goldblum releasing his first jazz album.