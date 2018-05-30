‘TBBT’ Kaley Cuoco’s Love With Karl Cook Is Literally Blooming

Kaley Cuoco recently threw a little shade at her ex — along with Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom — while celebrating her fully blossomed romance with the new man in her life.

On Wednesday, Kaley Cuoco took to her Instagram stories to share a sweet message about her relationship with professional equestrian Karl Cook. The Big Bang Theory star uploaded a snapshot of the outside of her Tarzana, California, mansion, which features large columns covered in lush, green vines. The image included an observation about the plants. According to Kaley, they were blooming for the first time since she’s lived in the house.

“I just walked outside and for the first time noticed all these flowers! Since I’ve lived here, this has never happened,” Kaley captioned the photo. “I can’t help but think it’s the love in this house that has finally bloomed.”

The implication here seems to be that no such love bloomed when Kaley Cuoco was residing in the mansion with her ex-husband, Ryan Sweeting. As reported by Us Weekly, Cuoco and Sweeting lived there for one year before deciding to call it quits in 2015. They’d been married for just 21 months.

The home’s previous occupants were another doomed couple, Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian and former NBA player Lamar Odom. According to TMZ, Khloe and Lamar listed the home for sale shortly before Khloe filed for divorce in 2013. Kaley Cuoco and Ryan Sweeting later shelled out $5.49 million to acquire the abode.

Kaley Cuoco and her ex-husband Ryan Sweeting. Anthony Harvey / Getty Images

It was suggested that the house was “cursed” after the relationships of two famous couples ended there, but Kaley seems to think that the blooming flowers are a sign that it’s finally been cleansed of all that negative energy. Since she views their appearance as such a positive sign, perhaps she’ll even consider plucking a few to place in her wedding bouquet.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kaley Cuoco has said that the failure of her marriage to Ryan Sweeting temporarily turned her off of the idea of getting married again. However, it wasn’t long before Karl Cook came along and swept her off her feet. The two met at a horse show, so they obviously share a common interest in the animals. Karl popped the question last November after nearly two years of dating Kaley, and the actress described her fiancé as her “soulmate” during a March 11 interview with E! News. She revealed that they’ve been busy planning their wedding, and now she’s excited about getting another chance to walk down the aisle.

“I can’t wait. I don’t want it to be much longer,” Kaley said. “That’s the truth. I really can’t wait.”