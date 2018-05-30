Meghan Markle And Amal Clooney Have A ‘Natural Friendship,’ According To ‘People Magazine’

Amal Clooney is said to be helping Meghan Markle adjust to London life.

Every girl could use a best friend, and Meghan Markle — the newly-minted Duchess of Sussex — is no exception to this rule.

Of course, if you’re a new member of the royal family, you’re more likely to have famous best friends, and Meghan Markle is, again, no exception to this rule.

According to People Magazine, international human rights lawyer Amal Clooney — famously married to George Clooney — has been helping the new Duchess adjust to her royal lifestyle, and to the culture shock of London.

Clooney, who attended the royal wedding with her husband, has a “natural friendship” with the former Suits actress, according to a source close to Kensington Palace.

The two women met through a mutual friend and became much closer when the now-Duchess moved to London to be with her dearly beloved. Clooney spends the vast majority of her time in London with her husband and twin children, who turn one year old later this year, but spends the summers in Lake Como, Italy, where George Clooney owns a house.

But Amal isn’t just spending her time jettisoning all over the world as a socialite. In fact, according to People Magazine, she’s taken on more than a dozen cases, including one for Reuters that she recently acquired. Amal will represent Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, two journalists for Reuters who were put on a political trial in Myanmar for their reporting on crimes committed against Rohingyas by the Myanmar military.

Her profile on her official Doughty Street Chambers page lists her as “one of the top lawyers in the UK in the fields of international human rights and international criminal law.”

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle is said to be “stoked” about her new life as a royal, according to a different report for People Magazine. Markle, who will reportedly be going on a honeymoon in Canada with her new husband, has made clear that she has no intentions of being a “quiet princess” who just opens up hospitals. Rather, she plans to focus on charitable efforts that, specifically, focus on “young women and teenage girls.” Markle was known for her charity work in India prior to getting married to the Prince, so she’s simply continuing doing the good work that she’s known for.

Another friend close to Meghan Markle said that she wants to use her platform, as Princess, to be an activist, and that’s what she’s most excited about, as well. Sounds like we know what Meghan Markle and Amal Clooney have in common!