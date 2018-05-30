Brody Jenner Is Reportedly Devastated That His Father Caitlyn Won’t Attend His Wedding

Brody Jenner is about to experience one of the biggest days of his life. However, his father, Caitlyn Jenner, won’t be there to witness it. The former MTV reality star is allegedly feeling very upset about his father’s absence from his upcoming wedding to fiance Kaitlynn Carter.

According to a May 30 report by TMZ, Brody Jenner is “deeply hurt” by Caitlyn Jenner skipping his wedding. Sources tell the site that Caitlyn informed Brody that she couldn’t come to the wedding because of a big business deal she has in the works. The decision was not a popular one among Brody, or his siblings, Burt, Brandon, and Cassandra.

The insiders even reveal that Brody Jenner got into a very “heated discussion” with Caitlyn over her decision to put business ahead of his wedding day. Sources also went on to say that the relationship between Brody and his father has been strained for “years,” and that Brody often felt like he was abandoned by his dad after Caitlyn (then Bruce Jenner) married Kris and began playing father to her children, Rob, Khloe, Kourtney, and Kim Kardashian.

In addition, the insider also reveal that Caitlyn Jenner has had some problems accepting a few of Brody’s “life choices” in the past, but that the family believes that shouldn’t come into play during his wedding festivities.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Brody Jenner did confirm that he sent invites to both of his half-sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, but that they both completely ignored the invites, didn’t RSVP, and he that he hasn’t heard a thing from them regarding his nuptials.

“My two little sisters, we never even heard from them. They never even RSVP’d I don’t think. We sent them an invite but we just never heard anything back. Well, they’ll be missed. I would have loved to have had them there,” Brody revealed.

In addition, Brody reportedly refused to invite any members of the Kardashian family to the wedding. Jenner allegedly didn’t want the famous family to bring any sort of drama with them to the ceremony. Meanwhile, he still allegedly holds a grudge towards Kim Kardashian for not allowing his fiance, Kaitlynn Carter, to attend her wedding to Kanye West.

Kim was reportedly surprised she didn’t get an invitation to Brody Jenner’s wedding, but sources tell Hollywood Life that she sent him a wedding gift anyway, just to prove that she is the bigger person.