Kyle Richards Dishes On Family Tension With Sister Kathy Hilton, Explains How ‘American Woman’ Impacted Feud

Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton haven't spoken in months.

Kyle Richards revealed during the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills that she and her sister, Kathy Hilton, had been estranged for six months and now, ahead of the premiere of her new show, American Woman, she’s hoping that will soon change.

“I hope when Kathy sees the show, she’ll understand,” Richards explained to People magazine on May 30.

According to Richards, her new series for the Paramount Network is based around her story of her mother, Kathleen Richards, raising her and her sisters in Southern California in the 1970s. As she explained, she would never try to tell either one of her sisters’ points of views and fears Hilton has gotten the wrong idea about what the series entails.

As for Richards’ other sister, Kim Richards, the reality star and mother of four said Kim has been supportive and “excited” about her show.

“I love my sisters and I would never do anything to disrespect or embarrass them. I’m looking forward to the show coming out so Kathy can see it and realize. That’s my hope,” Richards continued.

According to Richards, every family has their moments went it comes to experiencing tension but she loves her two sisters and hopes that they can soon get their relationship back on track.

Richards’ mother, Kathleen Richards, died in 2002 after a battle with breast cancer.

Speaking to People of her mother, Richards described Kathleen as “strong,” “opinionated,” and “outspoken,” and noted that she and her sisters were raised in a very unconventional manner. As she explained, conversations in her home growing up were open and she and her sisters were encouraged to have a lot of confidence and trust in themselves, and in one another.

“Everything I have now is because of what my mom did for me. She was our biggest cheerleader. And she made me feel like I was the greatest thing in the world,” Richards added of her mom.

As fans have seen on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Richards’ feud with her sister Kathy Hilton has been long-running and was further strained by her husband, Mauricio Umansky, leaving Kathy’s husband Rick Hilton’s real estate agency, Hilton and Hyland, in 2013. At the time of his exit, Umanksy not only stopped working alongside his brother-in-law, but actually launched his own competing real estate firm, The Agency, which is now one of the most successful brokerages in California.

American Woman premieres on the Paramount Network on June 7.