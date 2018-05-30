Savannah Chrisley Shares Makeup-Free Photo With Nic Kerdiles On Her Instagram Account

Turns out, Savannah Chrisley still looks amazing even when she’s not wearing a face full of her signature makeup.

In a recent photo posted to her Instagram account, the 20-year-old can be seen posing with her NHL hockey playing boyfriend, Nic Kerdiles. In the selfie, the couple put their heads together while Kerdiles wears a big smiles on his face. Savannah tilts her head to the side and purses her lips a little bit in the snapshot. The couple kept is casual with Kerdiles in a green t-shirt and Chrisley is a grey t-shirt with a pocket at the chest.

“His smile…it lights up a room…and my heart ☺️❤️ @nickerdiles (Oh and THANK YOU @beautybydrkay for helping our skin! Don’t know what we’d do without you!) #microneedling #skincare,” Chrisley captioned the image.

But what made this picture totally different from most of the photos that are posted to her popular Instagram account was the fact that Chrisley is wearing zero makeup. Usually, the reality starlet can be seen with a face full of makeup and bright lipstick, but since she just got finished with a skin treatment, Chrisley opted to remain makeup-free for the photo.

The image has captured the attention of many of the Chrisley Knows Best star’s 1 million plus followers with over 103,000 likes and 400 plus comments in less than a day of being posted. Many fans pointed out that Savannah still looks beautiful sans makeup.

“She looks so good without makeup!!! Keep her going natural…. she’s beautiful.”

“A natural beauty…. love this picture. You you show off your natural look more often. Because girl you have got it,” another fan wrote.

A few of Chrisley’s other fans were quick to comment on the couple, who always appear to be incredibly happy together.

“Savannah you guys are so cute together! Love y’alls show!”

“Just marry the girl already! Y’all make a beautiful couple,” another fan chimed in.

As the Inquisitr reported a few weeks ago, Savannah gushed over how happy she is now that Kerdiles is able to visit her home in Nashville since his hockey season is over for the time being. Previously, Kerdiles lived in San Diego where he played for the San Diego Gulls.

“The seasons over which means no more traveling back and forth for me. Countless hours in airports and on planes. But I don’t mind a single one of them! Life is so short so you have to live everyday like it’s your last. Gonna miss San Diego like crazy!! It’s the place where everything began! But now it’s time for me to show @nickerdiles around Nashville in a couple of weeks,” Savannah wrote in a post after the long season.

The couple have been dating for a few months but appear to be getting serious fast. You can see Savannah on Tuesdays on her hit show, Chrisley Knows Best.