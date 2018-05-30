Khloe Kardashian Isn’t ‘Settling,’ According To New Post

Khloe Kardashian had a rough time right as she became a new mother nearly seven weeks ago, but she’s not settling in her life.

According to one of her latest Instagram stories, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has some pretty deep thoughts on the idea of choosing the life you lead versus settling for the life you’ve been given.

Her story, sandwiched in between a video featuring her Sugar Plum Lip Gloss from the Koko Kollection and an adorable throwback picture of True as a bunny at two weeks old, had an interesting quote for people to consider. It read, “10 years from now, make sure you can say you chose your life and that you didn’t settle for it.”

Khloe chose to stay in Cleveland with the father of her child, Tristan Thompson, despite the fact that rumors and photos of his cheating ways made headlines the same week she gave birth to True. Right now they’re learning to be parents to their daughter together, and Tristan is gearing up to play with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors.

Inquisitr reported that since she chose to stay and make things work, Khloe became needier with Tristan. She’s been keeping him on a “short leash” because she still hasn’t fully regained her trust in him.

Mommy’s Little Love A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on May 26, 2018 at 2:13pm PDT

While Khloe hasn’t spoken publically about the situation with her beau, she’s posted plenty of pointed things on her social media. Her post about settling is one of those. Does it mean she’s telling the world she hasn’t settled and is choosing to make things work? Or, perhaps it means she’s doing some self-examination and ensuring that she hasn’t allowed herself to settle for a relationship and life that’s less than she deserves simply because Tristan is True’s dad.

Both her sister, Kim, and her mother, Kris, spoke out about the cheating with Ellen DeGeneres last month, and it’s obvious neither one of them loved seeing Khloe in such a difficult situation as a new mom. The other thing that remains obvious, though, is that although her family does not like what Tristan did, they still support and love Khloe no matter what she chooses to do.

For now, it looks like she’s decided the best choice for herself and True is to stay in Cleveland with Tristan, but that does not mean she’s settled. It also doesn’t mean that staying is always going to be the choice Khloe makes.