‘Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent Posts Selfie With Randall Emmett, Says She’s Proud Of Him

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett are finally letting their relationship blossom in public. The two have been dating for quite some time, but much of it has been spent dodging confirmation of their relationship status. Emmett was separated from his wife when he met Kent, something that has plagued her. This year has been filled with plenty of traveling and excitement for the couple.

There have been more photos of the happy couple shared on social media recently. Lala Kent has been sharing her journey with Randall Emmett on Instagram over the last few months. From being at Cannes to everyday things, photos can be found on her social media accounts. Kent’s most recent post about her man talks about how proud she is of him. If nothing else, Lala definitely respects the hustle and flow of what Randall does for a living.

Last month, Lala Kent lost her dad. She didn’t talk too much about it publicly. Aside from her Vanderpump Rules friends, Randall Emmett was there for her. She called him her rock and thanked him for what he has done in her life. Despite all of the naysayers about their relationship, the two seem to have built something that is fitting for both of them.

Moving forward, Lala Kent has made it clear that Randall Emmett will not be a part of Vanderpump Rules. She will begin filming for Season 7 soon, which will likely cause the traveling to cease for a while. The cast is acquainted with Emmett, and they seem to like him. During the Vanderpump Rules reunion, there were brief mentions of Randall, but nothing too detailed as he wants nothing to do with the show.

Being proud of Randall Emmett is something Lala Kent boasts about. While they were in France, she bragged on his new project while sharing another photo of the couple. Anything her man does is something she wants to tell the world about, and at this point, fans have been incredibly supportive of the couple.

After being spotted with fellow Bravo star, Jeff Lewis, rumors are swirling that Lala Kent and Randall Emmett may be moving in together. It looks like the couple may appear on Flipping Out next season according to Bustle. There is a lot happening for Kent and Emmett, something many never thought would happen for the couple. Lala is happy in her relationship and it appears that Randall is all in as well.