Mariah Carey Has Replaced Her Old Engagement Ring With A “New” One, People Reports

Mariah Carey is letting the world know that she happy, free and has completely moved on from her ex, James Packer. The 48-year-old made headlines over the weekend when it was reported that she sold her engagement ring given to her by her ex. Since then, Carey was spotted out and about with some new(old) bling on her fingers, People reports.

According to new paparazzi photos snapped of Carey, the mommy of two has replaced the gigantic ring that used to sit on her ring finger with an old favorite. Spotted leaving trendy Beverly Hills hotspot Mr. Chow, on Tuesday night, photogs snapped Mariah wearing two sparkly diamond butterfly rings on each of her hands. Die-hard Mariah fans can remember that the butterfly rings have been a staple for Carey, making them a signature piece for the star who has said to always have a close spiritual connection to the flying critters.

Carey’s friend of more than 25 years, Wilfredo Rosado, designed the engagement ring Carey once wore, taking two weeks to make sure that the ring was perfect for Carey when Packer was ready to propose.

“I took the standards super high, and I wanted to create a ring that could not be measured up to It was about mixing simplicity with volume, which is very difficult to do … It’s an epic ring for an epic time in her life.” Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Now for Carey, the epic ring is just a thing of the past. Just a few days ago it was reported that Carey quietly said “Bye Bye” to her engagement ring that was given to her by her former fiance, billionaire James Packer. As previously reported by Inquisitr,the $10 million 35-carat diamond ring was given to Carey as a part of the financial settlement that came after the couple broke off their engagement and split last year. Despite the ring being valued at $10 million, Carey let the ring go to a jeweler in Los Angeles for just $2.1 million. According to the New York Post‘s Page Six, the entire deal was under total secrecy, with Carey’s people threatening to sue the jeweler if he revealed that he got the ring from Carey. Carey’s publicist let it be known that Carey wanted to sell the ring to move on from the failed relationship and not because she needed the money.