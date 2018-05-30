Elizabeth Hurley Shows Off Bikini Body In The Maldives

Just one day after suggesting that she was dating yet another famous man, Elizabeth Hurley shows she's still got the right stuff.

Just one day after making the news for suggesting that she’s dating a “very famous man,” Elizabeth Hurley took to her Instagram page to show off her bikini body and proved that, at 52 years old, she’s still got the milkshake that brings all the boys to the yard.

Touting a swimsuit designed by her own Beach line, Elizabeth Hurley showed off her sexy, toned curves while vacationing in the Maldives.

Believe it or not, according to the Daily Mail, Hurley’s 16-year-old son, Damian, is often the photographer for Mommy’s sexy Insta-snaps.

If you’re interested in getting that specific two-piece from the Beach collection, it’s available on the official website for the line and retails for about $175. Of course, cheaper alternatives are also available from department stores.

Hurley recently took to the press to wish her famous ex-boyfriend, Hugh Grant, well after it was announced that he’d married his longtime girlfriend, Anna Eberstein, in a secret ceremony. The newly-married couple didn’t even make their engagement a matter of public record — and it seems to have rubbed off on Grant’s famous ex-girlfriend.

Hurley hinted that she was, in fact, seeing someone else — possibly someone famous — but didn’t want to say anything because “it wouldn’t be fair” and she had a personal rule against announcing who she was dating unless they were engaged to be married.

If the rumors about her dating are true, it would be the first time she’d be dating someone since her split from her ex-fiance, Shane Warne, five years ago.

Since that time, the actress and former model has kept quiet about her love life, claiming that she’d declared a bit of a vow of celibacy so she could focus on “work and other projects,” according to Metro.

Prior to Shane, Hurley was dating Arun Nayar.

She’d told various press outlets that it was difficult to maintain a relationship in general, but even more difficult to maintain a relationship with someone while working in the entertainment industry.

She also said that it was difficult for people who aren’t in the entertainment industry to adapt to a life within the business, because the business requires a lot of traveling for work, and being away from their partner for extended periods of time.

Elizabeth Hurley also said that she’s still friends with all of her exes, except for one: Steven Bing, who is the father of her teenaged son.